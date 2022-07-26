Coaching International CEO Celebrates Exiting 50th Customer and Congratulates Quicken Steel on Sale to Majestic Steel USA

Strategic Partners STS Capital Partners led the sale and Carson Wealth provided financial advice

MIAMI, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-oriented CEOs and entrepreneurs worldwide, is pleased to congratulate its client, Quicken Steel LLC, on its recent acquisition by Majestic Steel UNITED STATESInc. This marks the 50th anniversary of CEO Coaching Internationale client output, the majority of which have been eight, nine, or 10-digit outputs.

According to the press release, Quicken Steel, a Claxton-based steel building and component manufacturer, Georgia“will continue to operate independently while utilizing Majestic’s resources to create synergies. With a niche in delivering short lead times and rapid installation of steel buildings, this is a downstream opportunity that will aligns with Majestic’s approach to growth and innovation.”

“I feel very lucky to have been in touch with CEO Coaching International when I did this,” said Jonathan Sherrill, president of Quicken Steel. “My trainer, John Giegerichis world-class and has delivered tremendous value to me, my team and the entire acquisition process.”

“I am proud of Jonathan and his management team and all they have done to achieve this major goal,” said John Giegerich, partner and coach of CEO Coaching International who has worked closely with Sherrill for over a year. “I look forward to Quicken continuing to grow while executing our strategy within the Majestic Steel family.”

Two strategic partners of CEO Coaching International were instrumental in the transaction. Global M&A firm STS Capital Partners led the sale as sell-side investment banking adviser, and wealth strategists Carson Wealth worked with the chairman Jonathan Sherrill tax and estate planning.

