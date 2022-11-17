Committee Updates MAGIC Fund Guidelines | News, Sports, Jobs

Revised MAGIC Fund guidelines are expected to be submitted to Minot City Council for consideration next month.

An ad hoc committee tasked with updating the guidelines – last amended four years ago – completed its task on Monday. The draft product will undergo a legal review before being submitted to the board.

The changes clean up language and add clarity, according to Brekka Kramer, president/CEO of Minot Area Chamber EDC, and Minot City Manager Harold Stewart, who were among the city and economic development representatives on the committee.

As part of this clarity, the revised guidelines set out the criteria applicants must meet. A nominee’s project must either create new jobs, save existing jobs, broaden the local tax base, increase capital investment, improve the area’s entrepreneurial climate, or improve workforce solutions. Another goal that council might consider is to improve the quality of life in the Minot area.

The draft document establishes three levels of programs eligible for funding – the primary sector, matches for state program initiatives such as the Bank of North Dakota’s PACE program, and capitalization of a loan fund. renewable for small businesses.

Funds available for the primary sector may be repayable or non-repayable loans, depending on the project, but grants would be limited to a maximum of 20% of total project funding without a supermajority vote of the city council. Currently, the limit is 30%, unless the claimant can demonstrate the need for a higher percentage.

The proposed guidelines also ensure that money from the MAGIC Fund is used, Stewart said.

“If we have enough money set aside for any of these priorities, it doesn’t just grow and go unused. It is diverted to other priorities more quickly. And it also incorporates the mechanics of how, if the money is spent, funding for those priorities replenishes over time,” he said.

In addition, the new guidelines include an enhanced section on conflicts of interest.

Under the new guidelines, anyone involved in the MAGIC Fund process must disclose known conflicts in writing.

“There is a written statement, a letter, an email that must follow the application if anyone at any level is related to a candidate,” said Kramer. “It allows for full transparency.”

If there is a connection to a candidate, a decision would be made as to whether to abstain from a vote. However, companies would not become ineligible to seek assistance from the MAGIC Fund just because an employee sits on a board of directors.

“We want to be aware that we do not allow any entity or person to push the use of the MAGIC Fund for personal financial gain,” said Stewart. “At the same time, we don’t want to punish a company that is a community economic development partner for bringing their expertise to the table.

Stewart and Kramer say the clearer language in the document will improve the application process.

“We will spend less time arguing about whether something is eligible or not. I think this should translate into potentially wider access to the MAGIC Fund,” said Stewart. “But then speed up that process to make a decision faster.”

“We want to be business-friendly” Kramer added. “We want to be able to move forward while being fiscally responsible and thoroughly audited, but also getting those things done and removing those gray areas.”







