Connection Newspapers Editorial Director Kemal Kurspahic Passes Away | ALX now

Kemal Kurspahic, editor of The Connection Newspapers based in Alexandria and acclaimed former editor of Oslobodjenje, the Sarajevo daily, passed away last week after a stroke, Connection Newspapers reported.

Kurspahic, born Dec. 1, 1946, was editor of The Connection Newspapers in Northern Virginia from 1997 to 2001 and again from 2007 to 2021, according to the weekly.

Kurspahic was also editor-in-chief of the Sarajevo daily Oslobodjenje from 1988 to 1994 and continued the daily publication during the three year seat. At the Connection Newspapers office, Kurspahic was a stoic presence who walked with a slight limp after a car crash after being hit by a sniper.

Kurspahic’s work in Sarajevo was the subject of that of Tom Gjelten Sarajevo Daily: a city and its newspaper under siege. The publisher recalled his time during the siege in his book As long as Sarajevo exists.

As Kurspahic focused on The Connection Newspapers coverage of Northern Virginia, talking to Kurspahic about his decades of experience in international journalism and diplomatic work was a rite of passage for many new to the newspaper.

The Connection Newspapers reported that Kurspahic was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, a Clark Fellow at Cornell University and a Senior Fellow at the US Institute of Peace.

Photo via Wikipedia Creative Commons