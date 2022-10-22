Construction of East Coventry agricultural waste pit delayed

EAST COVENTRY – The Lititz-based company which plans to build a waste pit on a farm off Bethel Church Road has indefinitely delayed the project and pulled out of a community meeting scheduled for Monday after being harassed and threatened by residents, according to a letter sent to the township.

“Over the past week in particular, Nolt (Trucking) has continuously received aggressive communications regarding its planned storage tank and land application activities from some members of the community. The messages ranged from genuine, albeit deeply misinformed, inquiries regarding the nature of the tank, to direct personal threats against my client and his businesses,” wrote James C. Clark, Solicitor for Nolt Trucking, at East Coventry Township Solicitor Mark Hosterman in an October 18 letter.

“Perhaps most concerning, late last week Nolt became aware of intruders on his commercial and agricultural properties who were likely to harass staff,” Clark wrote, noting that security camera footage are being reviewed and that the company “will work with local authorities to identify and hold accountable all those involved.”

Clark further wrote that “Given these developments, Nolt does not believe he will have a fair opportunity to explain his land application at the next meeting, but will likely be greeted by an unduly hostile audience and uncontrolled”.

Clark said in the letter that the company had agreed to attend the special meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Ridge Fire Company, “strictly as a courtesy to engage in good faith dialogue and dispel certain misconceptions about the planned project.”

The company, wrote Clark, “will not proceed with construction of its planned storage tank at this time. Instead, Nolt is reviewing its legal options and will notify you of any changes, including whether it decides to continue construction at some point.

The township still plans to hold the special meeting and the agenda includes topics such as “cancellation of agreement between East Coventry Township and Spring City Acres and revocation of zoning permit” as well as ” review of letters to government officials”.

The deal on the agenda was reached in June as the township sought to exert whatever control it could over the project.

Court cases have ruled that storing waste for use as fertilizer is a “legitimate agricultural use” and that the property is zoned for agriculture. “It’s a permitted use under agricultural/residential zoning,” Township Manager David Kraynik told MediaNews Group last month.

The use and operation of the pit and the materials it contains are regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which has jurisdiction.

The township hired a consulting firm, Rose Tree Consulting, to review the application and plan to ensure all regulations were met. Some corrections were made as a result, and Rose Tree drafted an eight-page agreement that memorized the regulations to ensure Spring City Acres “meets these terms,” Kraynik said.

Following this review, the Supervisory Board voted unanimously at the June 13 meeting to issue the necessary building permits to begin construction. “We considered this request as best we could,” Kraynik said of the township’s involvement.

Nolt Trucking purchased seven parcels of land, totaling over 125 acres, in East Coventry and East Vincent townships, renamed it Spring City Acres and had planned the construction of a concrete pit that could hold up to to 1.4 million gallons of food waste on 25 acres located in East Coventry.

The contents of the pit were to consist mostly of “sweet water” and “chocolate water” and would contain no meat products or human waste, according to Bill Rogers of AET Consulting Inc., who was hired by the owners of the pit. the farm to prepare the “nutrient balance plan” for the storage pit.

In addition to being constructed of concrete, the 120-foot-wide, 16-foot-deep pit will be built on a plastic liner designed to prevent any leaks from entering groundwater or waterways, it said. he declares.

Residents’ concern about the project grew as news of its impending construction spread and many of them rallied and coordinated their efforts to stop the project on a Facebook site called East Coventry Neighbors .

Those unable to attend Monday’s meeting in person can call to participate at 916-233-0790 and use PIN 506217# to listen.