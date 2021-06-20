Copier letter writer; newspaper of June 17; Trump and his father

Jane Meagher: My letter: it was plagiarized

While imitation is the highest form of flattery, plagiarism is a serious offense. This is exactly what Dennis McDaniel (June 14) is guilty of taking my May 2 letter and changing the word Republican to Democrat. Of course, plagiarism is nothing new to the Democratic Party. Biden was caught plagiarizing on several occasions, which forced him to withdraw from the 1988 presidential election.

It should come as no surprise that McDaniel steals my writing. Other than spending more money on problems, which often do not reach the intended recipient, Dems do not offer original solutions to problems. Their response is to attack the opposition and insult us instead of finding real results for the nation’s problems.

Most interesting about McDaniel’s letter is how false his arguments are. He can make whatever claims he wants, but the reality is the Democratic-led Congress is pushing for higher taxes, bigger government, and the elimination of school choice. These politicians are asking for more money just to increase their power, which does not produce real results and only solves problems later. They never tire of spending other people’s money. The Conservatives are delivering results-based solutions that put more resources in the hands of hard-working women and men and provide a real opportunity to realize the American dream.

Diane Mayer: The June 17 article: A full review

The Camera of June 17 had several interesting articles:

1. Tuition fees are rising by leaps and bounds Why? How about investigating director salaries and how much the top ranks have increased over the past 20 years? They are crap money and have no clear academic purpose.

2. Our air quality is terrible, causing health problems. Boulder City Council, please follow the suggestions in the article: No gasoline mowers. No gasoline leaf blowers.

2.A And, tip, while you’re at it: No single-use plastics, for example, plastic bags from the grocery store.

3. Xcel is making a big deal in Boulder. Tip: Don’t sign that horrible contract.

4. The entire editorial by Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post. Camera – please post all of Zakaria’s columns on Sunday, don’t delete the key points he does. And make room by shortening other things to the opinion length of 700 words. Big, long editorials are certainly no better than short, precise ones.

5. “Money always wins.” Evidenced by the inexplicable refusal of Joe Manchin to allow the passage of a bill in the Senate. And the news (CBS) that the Koch Network is actively lobbying Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to oppose key pieces of legislation related to Biden’s agenda, including filibuster reform and government law. voting rights. Right-wing billionaires now control Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans. They accept their Dear Chief; inexplicable, except the deep desire to keep the money flowing in their coffers

Kenneth A. Marcoux: Trump: Not far from the tree

Mr. Thomas (Tom Thomas: “GOP Today: Outrageous Acts Are Not Politics,” Open Forum, June 15) is wrong; it is much worse than Afghanistan. This is Nazi Germany in the 1930s / 1940s. Trump’s father, Fred Sr., was a racist, apparently vicious anti-Semitic slum lord and a possible member of the Ku Klux Klan, as he was arrested in a KKK brawl in 1927 (“In 1927, the father of Donald Trump was arrested after a Klan riot in Queens ”, February 29, 2016, Washington Post) and possibly involved in the New York-New Jersey region of the German American Bund, or“ Amerikadeutscher Bund, ”an organization that supported the Goals of Hitler’s Nazi Party, and it is reasonable to assume that he personally idealized Adolph Hitler.

The “Bund” was the overseas extension of the German Nazi Party, and it took its orders directly from Berlin. There is evidence that Fred Trump was, in fact, a spy for the Nazi Party. Oddly enough, his FBI file from 1927 to 1960 has “disappeared”. In the 1930s, Fred Trump reportedly donated millions of dollars to the German Nazi Party.

It seems that Donald Trump grew up embracing the Nazi Party and Hitler’s beliefs and methodologies; they form the basis on which he has conducted all his life and business. These beliefs are clearly stated in Hitler’s 1927 book, “Mein Kampf”, and later in a compilation of Hitler’s speeches published under the title “My New Order”. According to an interview with Vanity Fair in 1990, Ivana Trump told her lawyer, Michael Kennedy, that (Trump) “constantly read a book of Hitler’s speeches and kept a copy of ‘Mein Kampf’ by his bedside for reference. (“7 takeaways from Donald Trump’s profile published by Vanity Fair in 1990, August 5, 2015)

Today’s senior Republican leaders have clearly embraced these same beliefs in order to advance the party’s goals of permanently gaining and maintaining control of the federal government, using the disenfranchisement of non-Republican voters and gerrymandering to gain and maintain control through the Electoral College. Trump’s actions as the President continues to indicate that he had and has no respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, or above all the truth. Lying is an integral part of the Republican Party’s current strategy.

Causing the death by murder of over 6 million Jews, and over 75 million more deaths as a result of the Nazis, the Republican Party has today embraced their early beliefs and uses their processes, policies, policies and procedures to apparently reproducing what Adolph Hitler created in Germany here in the United States. Welcome to the new, better, more modern American Republican Nazi Party. Trump himself is an emotional, intellectual, ethical, moral and religious eunuch, and a pathological liar, but his influence and that of his cult of followers is an existential threat to the future of the United States.

