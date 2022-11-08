Coronavirus: daily average of 51 cases in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Erie County Health Department is reporting a daily average of 51 cases of COVID-19, out of 720 total cases, from October 24 through November 6.

The county reported no new deaths, meaning the total number of COVID deaths remains at 160 for 2022.

Among the total number of deaths reported in 2022 in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age group is as follows:

Vaccination status among deaths reported in 2022 Age 0-49 Age 50-64 Age 65 and over Total Percentage Breakdown Partially Vaccinated and Unvaccinated 8 15 56 79 49% Fully vaccinated – not current with primary series or booster 0 3 42 45 28% Fully vaccinated – current with primary series 1 2 4 seven 4% Fully vaccinated – up to date with booster (including bivalent booster) 0 4 25 29 18% Total 160 100% Chart provided by the Erie County Health Department

Information on cases and deaths in Erie County and other data such as immunization demographics reports can be found on the Erie County government website. The latest recommendations and related data are also available from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC Data Tracker which shows community levels of COVID-19, Erie County currently has an average level of community transmission.

Free vaccines and boosters are available to residents of Erie County. A list of local vaccination sites is available online or by texting your zip code to 438829. You can also go online to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.