County claims to be in good financial health | Local News

As Kankakee County nears the last month of operation before receiving property taxes in July, it is in fairly good shape financially, according to county officials.
Steve McCarty, county finance manager, reported at Wednesday’s county council finance committee meeting in the administration building that there was positive tax news and lots of good deposits. In April, the county received $ 482,904 in income tax, an increase of $ 193,569 from the same month in 2020.
“We are fortunate to get this within a very significant cash flow period. Nice to have, ”said McCarty.
McCarty also said there had been a somewhat unexpected increase in the personal property replacement tax. The PPRT is revenue collected by the State of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships and other business entities. have been deleted.
In May, the county received $ 372,184, a whopping $ 293,394 more than for the same month in 2020.
“I couldn’t find such a high number in any of the past numbers,” McCarty said. “I don’t know how to explain this one. It’s in the bank.
In the cash flow analysis, the county had actual inflows of $ 3,432,207 for April and actual outflows of $ 3,962,505, leaving an ending cash balance of $ 2,973,775. In May, inflows are estimated at $ 3,212,011, with outflows of $ 3,803,858 for a final cash balance of $ 2,381,928.
The estimated cash inflows in June are $ 2,730,757 and the cash outflows are estimated at $ 3,832,162 for a cash balance at the end of $ 1,289,523. The estimated cash inflow for July is $ 11,639,496 and the cash outflow is $ 5,510,904, which projects an end-of-year cash balance of $ 7,409,115.
“Once that first cast comes in, then we don’t sweat that much,” McCarty said. “I take a closer look at him. So we were successful until May, and June is next. This is just a picture of where we are with what we regularly watch. “
County Treasurer Nick Africano reported that property tax bills started arriving in mailboxes last Monday.
“We had a constant flow of people paying,” he says. “A lot of businesses paid online, so we charged a lot of businesses on Monday, which is great. I think maybe close to $ 100,000 on Monday, just online so that was great. the [due] the date has been extended a bit this year. So you have to wait until June 30 for our first payment due date, which means fast turnaround time. “
Source link