Culinary journalism workshop in October

Round Table Productions presents the second in its series of “Writers’ Workshops” with a presentation by award-winning food journalist Kathy Gunst. The workshop will take place in the Barn Loft Apartment at Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta on Saturday October 15th.

Have you always wanted to write about food and the experience of eating, cooking, shopping, and sharing a meal? This workshop will explore what makes good food writing.

The goal of this workshop is to find your voice in your writing. One of the most important elements of food writing is the “voice”. How do you build a voice that sets your writing apart? Why is the voice important?

Participants will spend the day focusing on the fundamentals of food writing, from writing a concise and clear recipe to writing short essays about food experiences and memories. Gunst will lead exercises and create a safe environment to share your writing. The aim of the day is to open up your culinary language, vision and experience. This course is also useful for those exploring memoirs and non-fiction writing in general. The workshop is suitable for teenagers and adults.

The workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the fee for the day is $200. Lunch, provided to all attendees, will include soup, bread, salad and a simple dessert.

Presenter Kathy Gunst is a James Beard Award-winning journalist and author of 16 cookbooks. Her most recent book, co-authored with Katherine Alford, is “Rage Baking—The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women’s Voices.” She is resident chef for NPR’s Here and Now and writes for The Washington Post, Eating Well, Yankee and other publications. She teaches food writing and food journalism across the country.

If you would like to put your name on the list for this workshop, or if you have any questions, please contact Amy Kefauver at [email protected] or call her at 207-380-1298. The listing will hold your spot, with no deposit required, until the details are finalized. Once all details are confirmed, you will be contacted and given the option to make a $50 deposit to hold your spot.

For more information on Kathy Gunst, please see her website: www.kathygunst.com.

The workshop promises to be informative and entertaining! Save the date: Saturday, October 15. We look forward to seeing you at Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta.