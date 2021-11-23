Daily Bread Begins to Prepare for Biggest Thanksgiving Yet | Local News

The Lynchburg Daily Bread predicts Thanksgiving will be the busiest day in its nearly 40-year history as it prepares 700 meals.

Last year, the nonprofit, which provides free meals to the community at 721 Clay Street, served 532 people, said executive director Tracey Dixon.

“I think people are stuck with reduced work hours and inflation and it’s kind of a punch where things in the grocery store cost more,” she said. “So we’re seeing a lot more low-income and middle-income families. “

She said there had been an increase in the needs of people who had never needed extra help before.

October was the busiest month so far in the kitchen, where 13,088 meals were served, Dixon said.

“And we’ve never hit the 12,000 mark before, so every indicator is that Thanksgiving is going to be a really big and important day,” she said.

The daily bread began to prepare early Monday morning, seasoning the turkeys and ready to cook. These will be accompanied by a dozen casseroles of green beans and stuffing and sauce, which have been donated.

Holcomb Rock Baptist Church and Warm Streets donated all of the turkeys, Dixon said.