Daily Covid death toll highest in four months – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 42 people have succumbed to Covid-19 disease in the past 24 hours – the country’s highest daily death toll since October 6, when 46 people died in a single day.

Additionally, as the country continues to battle the fifth wave of Covid-19, driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, 98,333 patients are under quarantine, either at home or elsewhere.

According to data released Thursday by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), 5,830 people have tested positive and 42 have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The national positivity rate was 9.75%, while the number of patients in intensive care was 1,590.

According to a document available with Dawn47,998 people have been quarantined in Sindh, 19,940 in Punjab, 14,433 in Islamabad, 3,038 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 408 in Balochistan and 216 people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As for cities, 37,944 people were under quarantine in Karachi, 14,433 in Islamabad, 6,388 in Peshawar, 3,672 in Hyderabad, 1,479 in Mardan and 1,025 in Muzaffarabad. In 18 cities, fewer than 1,000 people were in quarantine on Thursday, the data showed.

According to another document, the death rate in Pakistan is 2.04% compared to the world average of 1.51%. Furthermore, of the 29,000 deaths from Covid-19, 61% were male.

Posted in Dawn, February 4, 2022