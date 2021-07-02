Davido: Superstar in the Web of the Controversial Dead

Pop singer David Adeleke aka Davido has undoubtedly had an illustrious career. Since releasing his debut album, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ in 2012, he has continued to make giant strides at home and abroad.

However, it also sparked controversy almost to an equal extent. Between 2017 and now, four people close to the singer have lost their lives, some in controversial circumstances. Saturday Beats takes a look at times death crept into singer’s inner circle

Obama DMW

Habeeb Uthman, aka Obama DMW, was a devotee of Davido. He never tired of talking about the singer and amplifying his good deeds. Still loud and full of life, many were shocked when it was announced that he had passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He reportedly complained of difficulty breathing and drove to Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos. However, despite medical treatment, he passed away shortly after.

Since his death, several personalities in the entertainment industry have paid tribute to him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tiwa Savage described him as a strong but kind person. His message read in part: “Courageous heart, strong heart, gentle heart, kind heart, pure heart, peacemaker, warm step by step, incoming politician. I have never met someone as brave / strong as you who was as sweet and kind as you… You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones… ”

Peruzzi wrote, “You had all of my questions about life answered. This one hits differently. I love you forever.”

Davido’s manager Asa Asika also wrote, “You had the biggest heart and you always let everyone know how you felt. Always ready to take one for the team and step in when needed. I have cried a lot since hearing the horrible news… A lot of people have come into my life because of my relationship with Davido, but no one has been like Obama. I still can’t believe this is happening.

Although Davido has not made any public statement regarding the death of his assistant, his relatives have said he is upset.

Meanwhile, Obama was buried Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Teejay

About six months ago, precisely on December 8, 2020, Davido’s former bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan, aka Teejay, passed away after what has been described as a brief illness.

Grieving Teejay who had worked with him since the early days of his career, Davido wrote, “Please tell me I’m dreaming. My TJ is gone? What would I do without you, Uncle TJ. (For) 11 years, you did everything for me. Put me before you at all times… You were such a big person with a baby heart. Everyone loved you. I want to get up late for a show for you to come and carry me again. I don’t even know what I’m typing. RIP Uncle Tijani.

Sources claimed Teejay was battling diabetes before eventually succumbing to the cold hands of death.

DJ Olu

Olugbenga Abiodun, aka DJ Olu, son of the outgoing governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, was a young man with a promising future. He seemed to have found his passion in disc jockey and was already pursuing a career in this direction. At the time of his death, he was Davido’s official DJ.

However, many were stunned when on October 7, 2017, his body was found alongside that of a friend (Chime Ameachi) in a car parked in the garage of a house on Banana Island. According to a police statement at the time, illegal drugs were found in the car and he died of a drug overdose.

A police statement read: “They were found dead in the car and blood was flowing from their noses and mouths. A doctor was also on the scene. Physical examination of the bodies indicated that the victims must have died from an overdose of substances suspected of being hard drugs. The substances were found in the car.

Clearly, still feeling the pain of Olu’s disappearance, Davido took to social media a year after his death to write, “A year since you left. I love you and I miss you so much. You took part of me when you left! We’ve always talked about taking over the world together. I know you are looking down proud of what we have achieved so far. Your legacy lives on forever! We celebrate you.

On the occasion of DJ Olu’s posthumous birthday in 2019, Davido also wrote on social media: “I think of you every day. Long live Olou. We’ve taken it all over the world for you, brother. Happy Birthday.”

Tagbo

Days before DJ Olu’s death, Davido was in the eye of the storm when another friend of his, Tagbo Umeike, passed away on October 2, 2017, after a night out with the singer.

Tagbo reportedly took up to 40 tons of tequila and was drunk that night, which was also his birthday. Hours before his death, Tagbo was spotted at a nightclub with Davido, although the latter claimed that they both broke up at the club.

However, Lagos State Police Commissioner Edgal Imohimi said the deceased was abandoned in hospital by the driver and friends of Davido.

Tagbo’s girlfriend and alleged actress Caroline Hutchings (Danjuma) also accused Davido of being complicit in the former’s death.

But, after a police investigation, Davido was reportedly cleared of any wrongdoing. His lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, said: “We went to Panti and my client made a statement there as well. It is clear from all the investigations, evidence and statements given so far that David was at no time with the deceased after leaving him alive in the Shisha room and as such he was released for go about his business.

Prophecy of doom

On June 6, 2021, a video showing a pastor prophesying that Davido would be poisoned by a friend went viral on the internet. The religious had said: “I am talking about a singer called Davido. They will poison him. I do not know him. I’ve never seen him in my life. But they will put something in his drink. He will be rushed to hospital (and) he will be admitted. He will be unconscious.

“I treated him in prayers, but the Lord said it will happen. And the person who is going to poison him sleeps in his house. Someone is making an offering to the Lord. Is he dead? I haven’t seen him die, but he’s going to lose something in his body that will cripple him.

In an apparent reaction to the prophecy, Davido tweeted, “God will expose and deal with all wickedness around me near and far. Amen. I am blessed.”

Warning to animators

In the wake of Obama’s death, many advised artists and those around them to take care of their health.

In a video posted to Instagram, veteran singer Daddy Showkey said, “You see why we tell people to take care of your health. Know the situation of your body. Go to the hospital for tests.

A doctor, Mayowa Ogunsanwo, said Saturday beats that artists needed to be more mindful of their health due to the hectic lives they led. She said, “It saddens me when young people die. The four relatives of Davido who have died in the past four years are all young people. I think their deaths could have been avoided if they had paid more attention to their health. There really is no such thing as “sudden death”. The body often gives people warning signs, but they ignore them.

“The consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs are risky behaviors that have a negative impact on people’s health. Most importantly, people should undergo regular medical examinations. ”

A public relations expert, Ayo Ibrahim, also advised Davido and other musicians to make sure their assistants and others around them were in good health. He said: “Over the past four years Davido has been linked with a number of deaths and that is not good for his brand. I would advise him to reduce the number of people around him and also to mandate his helpers to take care of their health. This is because if anything happened to them, the singer’s name would be mentioned in association with them and that is not good for his brand value.

