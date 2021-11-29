DC Universe Online Studio Creates Marvel MMORPG

An MMORPG set in Marvel’s Wizarding World is apparently in development at the studio behind DC Universe Online. This news comes from a new financial presentation of Enad Global 7, the parent company of People includes the developers of DCUO Dimensional Ink Games and the publishers of DCUO Daybreak. What is the Marvel MMO? A secret for now. But I wouldn’t feel bad guessing.

Enad Global 7 is a Swedish company that owns studios including DCUO developers Dimensional Ink, developers MechWarrior 5 Piranha Games, publishers Sold Out and Daybreak Game Company, the people behind MMOs including PlanetSide 2, H1Z1 and EverQuest. It’s not a big name, but they have quietly made some big acquisitions over the past few years. And apparently they managed to land a big license, according to the new investor presentation this month.

Everything we know about the mysterious Marvel MMO is the little said on one slide:

Unannounced MMORPG Massively Multiplayer Online Game Based on Marvel IP

Under development by Dimensional Ink Studios in Austin, TX

Directed by Jack Emmert, who designed and directed City Of Heroes, and currently directs DCUO

Given the history of the studios and the people involved, it’s tempting to guess what form a Marvel superhero MMO might take. I mean, it could also be an everyday life RPG about office work, shopping at the supermarket, socializing, dating, and raising a family in a world constantly facing a threat that not only looms. to blow up the Tesco, but also to erase our world from the timeline. Probably not though.

Considering the game isn’t even officially announced yet, I wouldn’t expect it anytime soon.