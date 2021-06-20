The Big Sur Inn in Deetjen represents a rare piece of the history of the built environment on the Big Sur Coast.

Hello.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about history. As a child, I loved old buildings. The older the better. I loved what they allowed my imagination: that that particular stone or brick had been around and seen certain things and now it was seeing me. There is something like time travel, I thought, to inhabiting the same physical and tactile spaces as people generations before me.

When I returned to Big Sur in March 2020, I finally read A wild and lonely coast– people had offered it to me suggestively for years. The book, written by Rosalind Sharpe Wall, tells some of the early stories of the Big Sur Coast pioneers. Life stories of families with names that I have known all my life: Pfeiffer, Post, Trotter, Grimes. I enjoyed the book in general (any Big Sur local you ask will have their own opinion), but there was one part in particular that stood out to me.

In a simple passing sentence, Wall refers to the relative lack of history of Big Sur’s built environment.– “There are so few relics left from the past that it’s almost strange,” she wrote, “as if a giant hand had wiped them out.”

Uh, I thought. That is true. All those old buildings that I loved to visit as a child? They were elsewhere. There are a few exceptions, of course. Day trippers along the coast will notice Post’s former homestead (now the Big Sur Smokehouse) just outside of Ventana. The exterior of the structure, which was built in 1867, is largely faithful to the original (the interior has been completely renovated). Of more recent history, there is Highway 1 itself, which opened in 1937.

And then there is the subject of my cover story in this week’s print edition of Weekly: the Big Sur hostel in Deetjen. Helmuth Deetjen and Helen Haight, founders of the inn, purchased the property and moved to Big Sur in 1936. Over the years that followed, Deetjen built his collection of small cabins at Castro Canyon using recycled materials from Monterey. For her part, Helen had an antique business, and to this day the inn is decorated with period quirks. A destination since the 1940s, Deetjen’s has certainly seen things.

My story is about the history of this beloved inn, as well as what it took to preserve Helmuth Deetjen’s vision, and his handcrafted creation, since his death in 1972. I hope you will read it and then, on your next visit to Deetjen, you will think about the stories these hand-carved beams and benches could tell. Maybe you will remember some personal stories – if you want to share you know where to find me.

-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County Editor-in-Chief NOW, [email protected]