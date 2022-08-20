DeKalb Barbs – Shaw Local

DeKalb at a glance

Conference: DuPage Valley

Coach: Derek Schneeman (2-7, second season)

Record 2021: 2-7, 0-6 DVC

Meet the players

Keep an eye on: Aiden Sisson, Sr., LB. A three-year starter at linebacker, Sisson leads a group of linebackers that Schneeman calls the most experienced position on the team. In a conference rife with Division I talent, especially in skill positions, Sisson provides leadership on and off the field as he seeks to repeat his all-conference honors from a year ago.

Also: Adrien McVicar, Sr., QB; Talen Tate, Jr., RB: Jamari Brown, Sr., RB/WR; Cooper Phelps, Sr., WR; Ethan McCarter, Sr., WR; Nathan Hoard, senior, OL/DL; Anthony Fabricino, father, OL/DL; Ethan Tierney, st., WR/S; LaBrian Carrington, Sr., S

De Kalb in pictures

DeKalb’s Ethan McCarter carries the ball Monday August 8, 2022 at school in their first practice ahead of the upcoming season. (Mark Busch – [email protected]/Mark Busch – [email protected])

The big idea: try to bounce back

DeKalb had made the playoffs seven straight before last year’s 2-7 mark, which was the Barbs’ record the last time they missed the playoffs in 2012. But with 13 total starters in the last year and 29 seniors on the roster, Schneeman and the players said last year was over and they were looking to get back into the playoffs.

“They’ve been in the weight room, working really hard. Many of them since November. A lot of them went out for the track, pushed themselves to go faster. You are seeing the results on the ground right now. And they worked very hard in June and July. They worked really, really hard all summer. It’s not something we talk about all the time, but it’s on everyone’s mind. It’s a big factor in motivating us, not having a repeat of last year, turning things around and moving the playoffs forward. — Schneemann

“Since the end of last season, we have come with a goal. We spent a lot of time in the weight room, a lot of time in training working on the little things to do it right and go far in the playoffs this year. — Sisson

“I feel like we let down our fans, let down our programme. This year we have very good potential with our attack, our defense, our special teams. I’m a bit excited for this year. — McVicar

“It’s a close-knit group, they get along very well on and off the pitch. We have a lot of very good senior leaders. We have 29 seniors, and that certainly helps. A large majority of these guys have been football players for four years. I feel very good and confident about where we are. It’s a bit like day and night. Last year I felt like we were very inexperienced, and this year we have a lot of guys with college experience under our belt. — Schneemann

What else do they say

* Schneeman on the team’s experience:

“There are a lot of advantages to having a group of veterans. There are far fewer installations this year. Everyone has a better idea of ​​what they’re doing offensively, where they’re going. This has led to better practices. I really like where we are right now.

* Sisson on these benefits:

“We have a lot of returning starters and we all work well together. We know how everyone plays, we know who we can rely on on Friday night. It helps in the long run.

* McVicar on the team’s progress in training:

“Our intensity is high and our hearts are in it. We are doing much better than before. The last two weeks have been quite difficult. This week we are doing pretty well.

* Schneeman on what the team is capable of:

“I really think we are capable of competing at the top of the DVC. We just have a very strong and close-knit senior group. … We play a very busy schedule and we have to bring our A game every Friday night. I know we can compete with anyone we play with. I think we have big goals for our program, which might be unexpected given our record last year, but I’m very confident in our group.

The schedule

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise specified; an asterisk denotes conference games

Date Opponent August 26 vs. Sycamore, 8 p.m. September 2 in South Plainfield September 9 in Belleville West September 16 vs. Metea Valley* September 23 in Naperville North* September 30 to the Waubonsie Valley* October 7 vs. Naperville Central* October 14 against Neuqua Valley* 21st of October compared to the Waubonsie Valley*

The truth

Not only is the team experienced, but they are also fast. Brown and Tate will split time in the backfield, and Brown can split wide in the slot as well. The catcher’s position is loaded with speed, including McCarter, who Schneeman says has shown up in passing leagues this year. Schneeman said it was one of the most, if not the most, talented position groups, with players including Josh Klemm, Cooper Phelps and Ethan Tierney.

The line remains a work in progress, Schneeman said, but whatever combo of players starts will all be seniors. The safeties, Carrington and Tierney, have experience and should anchor and lead in the secondary despite the younger cornerbacks. The linebackers are the most experienced group, with Sisson leading the way. The defensive line will feature two-way players such as Hoard and Fabricino but goes a long way.

