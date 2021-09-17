Despite the challenges of tropical cyclones, Coatesville community shines with confidence – Daily Local

COATESVILLE – 57 years ago, Sam Cooke released the iconic American song “A Change Is Gonna Come”.

He sang:

“it has been a long time

it has been a long time

But I know the change is coming

Ah, it would. “

And when it comes to the modern infrastructure needed in the heart of Coatesville, a change is needed and that change is underway to protect residents from the dangers of future natural disasters caused by flooding.

As previously reported, heavy rains began on September 1, forcing Aida to flood these areas up to 7 feet over a six-hour period, damaging homes in more than 60 cities.

The sections of the city that were hit the hardest by the flooding occurred on Fifth, 6th and Olive streets.

The floods were as tall as the octagons on the stop sign at some intersections.

Ninety-five percent of the more than 60 homes damaged during Aida were home to tenants who were evacuating.

“Coatesville is a resilient community full of helpers working to improve our great city,” said Josh Maxwell, Chester County Commissioner.

“The outpouring of volunteer work that we are proud to have participated in cleaning our homes shows how special the community of Coatesville is throughout Chester County,” Maxwell said Thursday. paddy field.

“Since the storm, not just the city (the government), but all the residents have come together to help those who have lost their homes, valuables and possessions,” said James Logan, director of the city of Coatesville. I paid it. “

He said when Ida struck the city on September 1, municipalities did not expect immediate devastation. That night, relief workers began transporting the flooded townspeople to an emergency location at Coatesville High School.

During Aida, water flowed from the north and south sides of the city, flooding the streets of Olive, Fifth and Six, according to Logan.

This means that the infrastructure of the old town could not accept the capacity of the water that was coming in between Aida, which is Olive, within 3 hours a day on 5th and 6th streets. The storm that brought 12 inches of rain.

Logan said the city is currently working with FEMA as efforts to rebuild the city continue after Storm Aida.

“Once they assess the community, we hope to provide the necessary funding to participate and work in our infrastructure,” said Logan. “It can never happen again.”

There is hope that Coatesville can receive federal support to “rebuild and build a stormwater management system”.

Logan said a $ 1,000 billion parliamentary package could fund the improvement and modernization of America’s dilapidated infrastructure that was passed by the US Senate with bipartisan support. ..

According to Logan, the city wants the US Army Corps of Engineers to come and support Coatesville.

He added that there are plans to set up a city emergency management team in the near future with help from the county.

“Flash floods can happen anywhere,” Logan said of the town when a storm hit the community. “No area is considered a safe flood zone.”

Volunteers gathered in areas worst affected by the flooding on September 2, according to Logan. For example, people helped residents get their belongings out of their homes. What has not been destroyed.

According to Logan, Modena, in the township of Newlin, was also affected by flooding from Aida.

City managers praised the storm and the emergency relief it received soon after. This includes the American Red Cross and the Coatesville Regional School District.

“It is imperative that the stormwater management problem in Coatesville be addressed with local, state and federal funding,” Logan told the Daily Local News shortly after Aida hit the community. “We can no longer endanger the inhabitants.

Earlier this month, Sazbury D-74th MP Dan Williams told Harrisburg lawmakers: “Politics aside, in my community, allocating $ 20 million from Rainey, PA. I want them to be compassionate and empathetic. “Day Fund” We can separate these storm clouds and let the sun go through. “

Williams went on to say, “My hope is not just to repair destroyed structures and buildings, but to rejuvenate these households and our families.”