Dodgers cancel Bauer’s bobblehead party and shoot goods

D. Ross Cameron / AP

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers have canceled Trevor Bauer’s bobblehead party and removed his merchandise from their team stores following allegations of sexual misconduct against the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.

The Dodgers confirmed the measures on Wednesday, saying in a statement the team “didn’t think it was appropriate” to have a bobblehead party or sell Bauer merchandise “while Major League Baseball investigations continue. and the Pasadena Police Department “.

Fans at Dodger Stadium were due to get their first Bauer bobblehead doll on August 19. Merchandise bearing his name or image is no longer available in Dodgers team stores or the club’s online store.

Pasadena Police and the MLB are both investigating allegations against Bauer by a Southern California woman who claims the pitcher strangled and punched her in two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

Bauer’s co-agent claimed that his client’s interactions with the woman were completely consensual. A hearing on the protection order is scheduled for July 23.

Bauer agreed to a three-year, $ 102 million contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season.

He was put on seven-day paid administrative leave by the MLB last Friday, and manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers did not expect Bauer to return to the squad after the seven-day period ended. . The Dodgers are already planning their rotation after the all-star break without Bauer, who is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.