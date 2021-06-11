Double the big lie

Legislatively speaking

By Senator Lena C. Taylor

Wisconsin GOP moves bad ballot bills

This week, the Wisconsin Republicans doubled their madness. Introducing laws, holding hearings and voting on a number of bills that seek to diminish the rights of others, they have been on a roll. Working to roll back electoral protections, roll back voter engagement, and bring the country back to 1950, all while enveloping themselves in flag and faith, they decided to try to maintain power at all costs.

Since I mentioned faith, I decided to see how the Bible deals with the term “foolishness or foolishness.” Proverbs 19: 3 says that madness is counterproductive: “A person’s own madness leads to his downfall. I couldn’t agree more. The political strategy, exercised by Republicans at the national level, to support the 2020 electoral lie initiated by Donald Trump will certainly come at the expense of the GOP.

Make no mistake, long before Trump and right here in Wisconsin, we saw Republican Gov. Scott Walker ready to carry water for the Koch Brothers’ Conservative agenda. A photo or voter ID was introduced to reduce the democratic participation of voters. In 2016, former Wisconsin state senator Glen Grothman was optimistic that Wisconsin would elect a Republican candidate because, as he put it, “and now we have a coin. photo ID, and I think the photo ID is going to make a little difference as well. “

What is the difference you are asking – DELETION OF ELECTORS! The secret is in the sauce, however. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, stirred the pot, who recently said Trump would have lost in Texas in the 2020 election if his office had failed to prevent counties from sending requests postal ballots to all registered voters. Paxton County was determined to blockade Harris County, which encompasses the city of Houston, relies heavily on blacks and is a Democratic stronghold.

Whether it’s Texas, Florida, Georgia, or Wisconsin, bogus “voter protection” bills are passed and enacted for one purpose, Republican self-preservation. I mean, I get it! The Tea Party, Q-Anon, supporters who attacked the United States Capitol. Even though Trump got 12 million more votes in 2020 than in 2016, people are not knocking on doors to join the Republican Party. It’s difficult for Republicans to stay in control without putting their finger on the scales, drawing unfair constituency lines, or reducing the voter population.

This week’s bills were aimed at discouraging voter participation, making it more difficult for communities of color, older and younger adults to vote, people living in urban communities and even members of the religious community to vote. Instead of having a message that resonates with voters, Republicans dusted off the bar of soap and told voters to count the bubbles. They symbolically filled a jar of jelly beans and made us guess how many there was in the jar, our access to the ballot.

They dressed in discriminatory electoral practices, gave them a new face and a new name – ballot security. Rather than telling the truth, which their guy lost, fair and square, they foolishly encourage fear and mistrust of our nation’s electoral system. Wisconsin election officials identified just 27 potential cases of voter fraud out of 3.3 million ballots cast in November. Republicans are fooled by the short-term gains. However, the lasting damage is dangerous and senseless.