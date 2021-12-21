Photo provided.

Arriving by sleigh just down Santa Claus Lane, better known as 700 South in Claypool, Santa Claus came to town. On Saturday, The Echoes of the Past welcomed 200 local children of all ages who were waiting to give Santa their last minute Christmas list. From Barbies to Nintendo Switchs, Playstations and Bikes, Santa has heard all of their heartfelt wishes for this Christmas season. The drizzle of the rain didn’t stop the kids from enjoying a sleigh ride, provided by Sam Hedington. Many crafts were made with the help of Packerton United Methodist Church. All the participants feasted on hot chocolate and cookies galore. Echoes of the Past would like to thank the many volunteers who helped with this event and those who provided the cookies, according to a press release. They also thank Monteith Tire for their candy cane donation, Packerton United Methodist Church for the gift bags given to each of the children, Russell Rose for using his sleigh and Santa Claus for taking the time, despite his use of busy time, to be with us during his busy time of year.

