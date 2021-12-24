Ed Sheeran teases duo with Taylor Swift on new single The Joker and the Queen due out in 2022

Ed Sheeran teased a duet with Taylor Swift on his new single The Joker and the Queen which will be released in 2022.

The 30-year-old singer confirmed this week that it will be his next song to be released and has hinted that Taylor may be the collaborator on his latest music video.

Overpass Graffiti from his October album Equals shows Ed holding a diary and reading an article referring to his friend Taylor.

Teaming up: Ed Sheeran teased a duet with Taylor Swift on his new single The Joker and the Queen due out in 2022

“This is my next single, I’m super excited about it,” Sheeran said of The Joker and The Queen.

“I made a collaboration for this which will come out on New Years with someone I just love,” he added.

While he didn’t mention Swift by name, many point to the many clues that have been left.

Sheeran released a music video for Overpass Graffiti from his album Equals, released in October.

This video showed a photo where the singer wore a black leather jacket with both a Joker and a Queen on the back.

The jacket also featured a badge with Taylor Swift’s name on it, directly above the Queen, leading many to believe they would collaborate on a duet for the song.

The video also features a newspaper homepage that features a headline by Taylor Swift and another headline that reads, “Sheerio Detectives See Signs Everywhere.”

The singers have been friends for nearly a decade, their first collaboration dating back to 2012 with Everything Has Changed for Swift’s original album Red.

They would tour together for most of 2013 and would collaborate again in 2017 on End Game with rapper Future for Swift’s Reputation album.

Their third collaboration came this year when they reunited for a new track Run, on Red (Taylor’s Version).

As for this new version of The Joker and the Queen, nothing indicates exactly when it will be released at the moment.

Swift re-recorded two of her first albums, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year.