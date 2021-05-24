Editor-in-Chief at Vermont Community Newspaper Group

A copy of the Stowe Reporter newspaper is pictured on May 24, 2021. Photo by Natalie Williams / VTDigger

The editor of the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, which owns five newspapers statewide, is out of work.

Jessie Forand’s departure from the besieged media company appears to revolve around journalist Tommy Gardner’s employment status.

But whether Forand was fired or left on her own terms – and what exactly happened with Gardner – is disputed.

Forand became editor of the five newspapers last June, after the company laid off a third of its staff in response to financial strains exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, she oversaw the newsrooms for the company’s three weeklies in Chittenden County. She was promoted after the company fired its editor, Tom Kearney, in July. (Disclosure: Kearney now works at VTDigger.)

The news organization consists of The Stowe Reporter, The News & Citizen in Morrisville, The Other Paper in South Burlington, The Citizen of Charlotte and Hinesburg and The Shelburne News.

Company editor Greg Popa said Monday that Forand was “gone to pursue other opportunities.”

“We wish him the best of luck,” he said.

But Forand disputed the qualification of Popa from his departure.

“I was told I was no longer working there,” she told VTDigger on Monday. “The reason I was given was wrong, and it involved the words, ‘Tommy (Gardner) was fired’, which is still wrong.

According to Forand, Gardner tendered his resignation about two weeks ago. She said she told him shortly after, on May 12, that he didn’t need to give a typical two-week notice.

She declined to say why, calling it a personal decision.

“It’s not uncommon for a supervisor to say you don’t need to honor your notice,” Forand said. “It happens.”

The following Monday, she said, “I was released.”

Popa declined to give more details about Forand’s departure.

Asked about Gardner’s employment status, Popa said, “Tommy is right down the hall – where he belongs.” The editor declined to go into details on the situation involving Gardner.

Gardner did not respond to two phone calls Monday asking for comment.

Its industry honors include the 2016 Vermont Press Association Mavis Doyle Award, awarded annually to a journalist for “his aggressiveness, determination, compassion, commitment to journalism, dedication to social justice, and unwavering belief that journalism must be the dog guard of the government and the voice of the people. “

In addition to cutting editorial positions, the Vermont Community Newspaper Group last year shutters the Waterbury Record, a weekly he launched in 2007.

Popa said Seven Days last summer that the situation was “heartbreaking”.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in content, and that’s still kind of our mantra here: that you can’t make your way to excellence. So it’s really difficult for us to do that, ”he said at the time.

The news group was one of many media outlets in Vermont to downsize during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, including VTDigger.