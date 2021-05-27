Ehsaas beneficiaries must be trained in digital literacy, says Nishtar – Newspaper

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said on Wednesday that Ehsaas beneficiaries will be trained in financial and digital literacy to enable them to take full advantage of the program. ‘welfare.

Chairing a meeting at the welfare department, she said the recently launched Ehsaas Savings Wallets initiative would enable women to save, invest in small businesses, access loans, and so create income and jobs, and pay for emergency expenses.

Dr Nishtar said the initiative will also focus on financial literacy for beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Kafaalat program.

“Exclusion from the formal financial system is linked to low levels of human and economic development.

“Therefore, financial inclusion is one of Ehsaas’s seven goals,” Ms. Nishtar said.

Considering the results of the different initiatives, the meeting participants suggested that Ehsaas beneficiaries and their children be trained in financial and digital literacy.

The meeting strongly recommended that the training be designed in local languages ​​using a beneficiary-centered approach to instill greater confidence and personal effectiveness among women beneficiaries of Ehsaas, enabling them to take full advantage of the benefits of Ehsaas savings portfolios.

Posted in Dawn on May 27, 2021