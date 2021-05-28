EIB Working Document 2021/03 – National Climate Change Risk Assessment – Global

The EIB’s climate change risk country rating model provides a comprehensive assessment of the climate change risks facing more than 180 countries. The two sets of scores for physical and transition risks aggregate exposures to various risk factors, taking into account the adaptive and mitigating capacity of each country. The scores confirm that climate risk is a relevant challenge for all countries. However, low-income economies are more vulnerable to physical risks – especially acute events, sea level rise and excessive heat – and, at the same time, have a lower capacity to mitigate the challenges posed by heat. energetic transition. High-income economies typically face higher risks associated with transitioning to a low-carbon future. The countries most dependent on fossil fuel revenues are also among the most exposed to transition risk. This article provides an overview of the model as it is currently under development. Understanding the relative climate risks facing countries facilitates climate risk management at the national level, while helping to understand the environmental and political conditions facing businesses in each country. It can also help identify mitigation and adaptation priorities and associated financing needs. Taken together, a better understanding of the risks and associated adaptation and mitigation needs will help ensure that opportunities to improve climate resilience are not missed.