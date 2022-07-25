Elon Musk tweets photo partying with Sergey Brin to refute Wall Street Journal affair claims

Advertising

Elon Musk mocked the Wall Street Journal’s investigations editor on Monday morning, tweeting a photo of him partying with Sergey Brin yesterday in a bid to refute the newspaper’s explosive claim that Musk slept with the woman de Brin, Nicole, and was said to be the catalyst for their divorce.

In response to Investigations Editor Michael Siconolfi, Musk shared the photo and long with pants and fire emojis.

The photo shows Musk and Brin partying outside with two unidentified women. It’s unclear exactly where he was taken – Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week – but his jet flew from Austin, where he lives, to San Jose on Saturday. He returned to Austin last night, landing at 11 p.m. last night.

He earlier denied the entirety of the Journal report, which claimed he slept with Shanahan at Art Basel in Miami in December last year.

Google founder Sergey filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. The couple share a four-year-old daughter.

Elon Musk tweeted this photo in response to a Wall Street Journal reporter on Monday after the newspaper claimed he and Sergey Brin weren’t on good terms due to Musk’s apparent affair with Brin’s wife.

Musk was responding to Michael Siconolfi’s tweet praising the newspaper’s reporters for the exclusive story that Musk is now denying

Neither Sergey nor his ex-wife Nicole has commented on the Journal’s claims.

Musk has been on a Twitter frenzy, however, accusing the newspaper – which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp – of throwing “hit songs” at him all year.

“The WSJ should run stories that actually matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not random hearsay from third parties.

Character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the items are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there’s not much time for shenanigans.

Musk with Brin (far right) in the early 2000s. The Wall Street Journal claimed the “affair” brought an abrupt end to the Brins’ marriage

“None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”

“The real problem here is that Michael Siconolfi has no journalistic integrity.”

The Wall Street Journal editors and reporters who wrote the article did not respond to inquiries Monday.

The article also claimed that Sergey was selling all of his interests in Musk’s companies.

The pair have been friends for years, with Sergey giving Musk $500,000 in 2008 to help fund Tesla at the height of the global financial crash.

He also lent Musk the Google Party Plane for the Tesla CEO’s wedding to actress Talulah Riley in 2010.

Sergey and Nicole were married for four years before he filed for divorce in January. He is the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of $95 billion.

Brin is said to have multiple interests in Musk’s many businesses, all of which he ordered his aides to sell.

When divorce proceedings were launched in January, Nicole told Puck, “I hope Sergey and I move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child.”

“And we’re both working towards that.”

She is a Stanford-trained attorney who works at the firm Bio-Echa, an investment firm that pours money into projects such as boosting “reproductive longevity.”