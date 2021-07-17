Emily Ratajkowski slams online trolls: “We have to do better” | Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski has exposed online trolls who tell her that she is a “mother s **** y”.

The 30-year-old actress welcomed her son Sylvester to the world in March and slammed those who made “horrible remarks” in her Instagram comments and criticized her parenthood for the past four months.

Emily compared her situation to Britney Spears, whose parenting skills were criticized in the media when she became a mother in her twenties, and urged people to “do better.”

She wrote on her Instagram story: “We all reflect on Britney’s shame and calling her a bad mother when she was driving with her baby on her lap. We are talking about how we have to “do better” as a culture.

“Meanwhile, my comments are filled with horrible remarks that I don’t deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.

“I don’t care if you hate me or hate celebrities (or just hate women), but parenting is incredibly scary and no one deserves strangers telling them they’re a mom. also ****. (sic) ”

Emily welcomed her son with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and was recently criticized online by people who disagreed with the way she hugged him while on vacation.

Meanwhile, the beauty recently said she “never really understood” what it was like to have a family before getting pregnant, and insisted she felt “really lucky” to expect a baby.

She said: “I never really understood what it would be like to start a family and growing a family is an amazing, eye-opening experience and I feel really lucky. I don’t know what it will be like. motherhood of course because it’s my first time and everyone has such different experiences and perspectives so the best thing you can do is trust the process and take each day at a time and then see where this ride takes me. “