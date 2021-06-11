Engineering.com Successfully Hosts Two World Class STEM Virtual Fairs During Same Week On Its ProjectBoard Platform

Attendance far exceeds expectations for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Pan-Canadian Science Fair, but ProjectBoard lives up to the occasion and delivers on its promises!

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Engineering.com (engineering.com) announces the successful execution and support of two of the world’s largest and most attended virtual STEM conferences during the same week. During the third week of May, ProjectBoard, developed by engineering.com, provided the platform and resources to successfully organize and manage the International Science and Engineering Fair Regeneron 2021 (Regeneron ISEF) and the Pan-Canadian Science Fair (CWSF), hosted by Youth Science Canada (SJC).

“The importance of cultivate young scientific minds cannot be overstated ”, says Frank Baldesarra, co-founder and CEO of engineeringering.com. “Organizations that provide opportunities for STEM students to compete and showcase their inventions often lay the groundwork for future careers and achievements in engineering and related fields. We developed ProjectBoard to showcase student projects while creating meaningful connections through engagement, recognition, and feedback. I am delighted that it also serves as a solid resource for online events. The platform helps bring excitement from the physical to the virtual world, enables real-time conversations, and creates lasting impressions that extend beyond the event.

According to ProjectBoard co-founder and CTO of engineeringering.com Renata Vaccaro, “The size, scope, complexity and timing of Regeneron ISEF and CWSF required extraordinary preparation and effort on the part of our team before and during the events. We are thrilled with the results and proud to be associated with such great organizations. The ProjectBoard platform has proven to be a unique and valuable solution since its launch in 2019 and we continue to see exciting new opportunities for different applications. The platform, in addition to hosting major STEM events, supports project-based learning initiatives, community sites like makeprojects.com , and corporate sites like engineering.com.

At their conference, the Regeneron ISEF finalists clashed for nearly $ 5 million in rewards, prizes and scholarships. There were 154,429 new user visits to the site, as well as 10,648 registered users for the event in addition to the 1,861 finalists and 1,727 judges. YSC’s Canada-Wide Science Fair saw an impressive 8,559 registered users and 17,948 new user visits to the platform. This year, over 1,500 finalist projects were submitted between the two events, and perhaps thanks to the nature of the online format, there were more women participating in the CWSF than men. A positive sign for the future of women in engineering professions.

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion board host for problem solving, trends, technology news, innovation, and tools. As the “ultimate resource” for engineers of all disciplines, the company’s simple mission is to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. With over 2 million monthly visits to the platform’s digital properties, the company also offers additional resources including Eng-Tips.com , the world’s largest engineering message board; TenLInks.com , a directory of CAD, CAM and CAE; and projectboard.world , which supports STEM schools, universities and leading manufacturer organizations around the world.

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF), a program of the Society for Science for more than 70 years, is the world’s largest science competition for high schools. Through a global network of local, regional and national science fairs, millions of students are encouraged to explore their passion for scientific research. Each spring, a group of these students are selected as a finalist and have the opportunity to compete for approximately US $ 5 million in prices and grants. In 2019, Regeneron became the title sponsor of ISEF and is supported by a community of other corporate and charitable sponsors. ISEF alumni have pursued world-changing careers in science and engineering and have won some of the most esteemed honors. Many have become very successful entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.societyforscience.org/isef/.

Society for Science is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and public engagement in science. Founded in 1921, the Society is a non-profit organization whose vision is to promote understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human progress. Through its world-class competitions including Regeneron Science Talent Search, Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, Broadcom MASTERS and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

Youth Science Canada fuels the curiosity of young Canadians through STEM projects. A registered charity established in 1962, the YSC carries out its mission through national programs including mySTEMspace, the National STEM Fair Network, Canada-Wide Science Fair, STEM Expo, the representation of “Team Canada” at the international fairs and professional development Smarter Science for teachers. Through these programs, YSC provides direct support to the more than 500,000 students who complete STEM projects in any given year. For more information, visit youthscience.ca.

