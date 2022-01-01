Environment and local development ministers discuss new municipal waste management system

Egyptian Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad and Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy met on Saturday to review the latest developments in the new solid waste management system and other infrastructure projects underway across the country .

The meeting focused on landfills; fixed and mobile intermediate stations; and recycling plants, as well as the allocation of land to convert waste into energy.

The CEO of the Regulatory and Waste Management Authority at the Ministry of Environment, Tarek Al-Araby, and the Director of the Waste Executive Unit, Ahmed Said, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Minister Shaarawy discussed the sanitary landfills and the fixed and mobile intermediate stations that have been implemented in 2021. He also reviewed the projects which are expected to be completed by the end of June 2022. .

Shaarawy affirmed the ministry’s efforts to close random landfills, eliminate daily waste and allocate the land needed to establish stations and infrastructure projects.

He further added that his ministry had examined the technical offers of the company “EnviroDiet” – which is scheduled to monitor and follow the operations of the new companies working in the field of sanitation in Cairo – and assured that the details of the contract are still being chopped.

In addition, Minister Fouad underlined the need to start the operation of the recently completed first phase of the new municipal solid waste management system.

She also stressed the importance of involving the private sector in the new system.







