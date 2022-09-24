Esky remains undefeated | News, Sports, Jobs

ESCANABA – Score another Great Northern Conference volleyball victory for the Escanaba Eskymos.

The Eskymos moved to 6-0 in the league here Thursday night in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19) triumph over the Marquette Redettes.

“It’s a big win for us” said Esky’s coach Adam Lambert. “The girls really wanted this one. We hadn’t beaten Marquette in five years. I can’t say enough. We were working on some things and hitting some things.

The Eskymos made their presence known at the net where senior Katelyn Stalboerger had 13 kills. Sophomore Grayson LaMarche hit eight, and junior Aleaha Lambert, who missed last season with a torn ACL, added a career-high seven.

“It was a very good match for me” Aleaha said. “I’m just getting over last year’s injury and gaining confidence. I’m delighted to be back on the pitch and playing with my friends.

Stalboerger got the decision with a kill, set up on a pass from Carney Salo, who had 13 assists. Mari Bink added 12.

Esky trailed 17-16 in the third set before Lambert tipped the ball over the net for a kill and a sideout.

Marquette was still 19-18 after getting his own sideout.

A Kendra Boosamra kill gave the Eskymos a kill for an extra out and a two-point lead.

The Redettes were within 22-19 following a block by senior Emma Sanderson-Torres before the Eskymos closed out the final.

“We have a team with very little college experience,” said Marquette coach Ann Crandell-Williams. “I’m very proud of the effort. Stalboerger can be hard to stop. It’s a kind of mental game. We are working on consistency. We will have flashes of brilliance. Then sometimes we’ll get into a funk for about 5-6 points. They have a few more veterans in their team than us. »

Esky led 13-10 in the third before Marquette took a 14-13 lead on a defensive error.

“Personally, I was a bit nervous when it got closer in the third set,” said Coach Lambert. “They didn’t come into a shell. They continued to advance. They came ready to play.

Esky, behind Lambert’s eight-point serve, took a 17-5 advantage in the second set. LaMarche provided back-to-back victories for the Eskymos, who suffered several errors during this run.

The Eskymos then obtained a cushion of 21-11 on a typing error by Redettes.

A kill from senior Cora Anderson reduced Marquette’s deficit to eight points before Esky scored the final four points of that set.

“Cora and Jessica (Gooch) have always been strong this year,” said Crandell-Williams. “The girls played hard all night. It was good volleyball both ways.

Marquette was 12-10 after a kill by senior Carter Granger in Game 1.

Esky then extended his lead to 16-10 on a block from Lambert.

The Redettes cut their deficit to 19-15 thanks to a service ace from Hailey Ridolphi, but the Eskymos didn’t allow them to close.

Esky’s Harlee Coolman served five aces and recorded six digs. Boosamra had 13 recoveries, Salo added six.

Esky freshman and Marquette JV each won in three sets.

Both teams resume in today’s Redette Rumble at Marquette.

Escanaba – Coolman (five aces, two kills, six digs); Salo (two aces, 13 assists, six digs); Stalboerger (one ace, 13 kills, two digs); Lambert (one ace, seven kills, four digs); Bink (one ace, four kills, 12 assists, one dig); LaMarche (eight kills, two recoveries); Boosamra (two kills, 13 recoveries).







