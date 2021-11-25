Estonian film fund Tallifornia launches with three international investments | New

Tallifornia Film Fund, Estonia’s first private film investment fund, was launched at the country’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, with three initial investments including an Estonia-Germany-UK co-production Sentinel.

The fund was created by Estonian production company Tallifornia and was announced at the European Film Forum industry event this week.

It will make a minimum of 15 capital investments in Estonian and international film projects over four years.

The fund, fully private financed with the participation of several Estonian investors, is managed by Rain Rannu and Tonu Hiielaid from Tallifornia. He has £ 500,000 in his first year and will make individual investments between £ 50,000 and £ 200,000. The three initial investments are all between £ 100,000 and £ 200,000.

According to the Tallifornia Fund, this “will add an equity investment component… [Estonian] public funding, tax credits and local cinema funding mechanisms.

The head of investments is Sentinel, a sci-fi thriller from Estonian director Tanel Toom, in which four soldiers from a war-torn future lead a remote ocean-based military base that separates two warring continents. It is produced by Britons Ben Pullen, Ivo Felt, Pippa Cross and Matt Wilkinson and written by Briton Malachi Smyth. All of them were at the festival this week to encourage new collaborations between the UK and Estonia.

Fund support is also Invisible combat, a kung fu comedy set in a Soviet Orthodox monastery from the 1970s. Written and directed by Rainer Sarnet, it is a co-production between Estonia, Latvia, Germany, Finland and Greece . Katrin Kissa produces for Homeless Bob Productions in Estonia.

The third investment concerns the Spanish-Estonian director Miguel Lanso Infinite summer, a genre-bender that begins with the story of the week of three young women at the beach. It is produced by Tallifornia and the American firm Savage Rose.

All three films are in post-production, having filmed this fall.

“This is a big step forward for the Estonian film industry,” said Felt. “It’s really great to see that the fund is open to both young and more experienced filmmakers.”