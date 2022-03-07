Evelyn E. Racz | Wiscasset Journal

Evelyn Elizabeth Trask Racz died peacefully at home with her daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, Steve, by her side on February 25, 2022. She was 94 years old. Evelyn was the wife of the late Steven Racz, daughter of the late John and Ethel Young Trask, and sister of the late William Trask, Gordon Trask and Alice Trask Fossett.

Evelyn was born on February 11, 1928, at the Park Street home in Boothbay Harbor, the third child of four children. She was born two months premature after her mother fell on the ice while hanging up her clothes. baby Evelyn weighed only four pounds. She thrived and grew up attending Eastside Grammar School until the family moved to South Portland during World War II for her father to work in the shipyards. In 1945, she graduated from South Portland High School and then from the Maine Eye and Ear Institute School of Nursing in 1948. Evelyn worked there until her sister Alice graduated from MEEISN in 1950.

The sisters traveled to California by Greyhound bus and then on a Matson Cruise Line ship to Hawaii (pre-statehood) to work as registered nurses for a year. Then, after a trip back to Maine when their grandmother, Elizabeth Young Curtis Yates, died, they headed to a tuberculosis sanatorium in Tucson, Arizona. Alice returned to Maine and Evelyn went to Texas. She attended Baylor University School of Nursing for advanced training as an operating room nurse where she worked with renowned vascular surgeon, Dr. Michael DeBakey. After a detour to Bermuda, Evelyn joined Alice at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor as an operating room nurse for Dr. Philip Gregory.

Evelyn met her husband, Steve, in Tucson; he was a military policeman for the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in Arizona monitoring the Fat Man/Little Boy nuclear bomb project. Steve had served in North Africa, was part of the Allied effort in Sicily and Monte Cassino; Buchenwald Concentration Camp Liberation Force and was part of Patton’s Red Ball Express where he was wounded. The couple married on May 11, 1954 at Boothbay Harbor Methodist Church and settled on Lakeview Road, while Steve was based in Bangor. When he left the service, the family moved to South Portland and Evelyn began her career at Maine Medical Center as a neonatal intensive care nurse. The program was so successful that when Poland wanted to establish a neonatal program in hospitals across the country, Evelyn and her team served as consultants.

Evelyn and Steve took family vacations from Maine through the eastern United States to Chicago where Steve grew up in Louisiana where his large Hungarian family eventually settled. The family boat offered summer fun with picnics on the harbor islands and evening mackerel fishing.

When her mother was dying, Evelyn took a leave of absence from MMC and cared for her until her death. Years later, when her father needed her, she retired from MMC and moved to his beloved Lobster Cove where her family had lived for generations. After her death, Evelyn worked first at St. Andrews, serving on the district nursing council and working as a district nurse, then at Miles Memorial and finally at Cove’s Edge. The first time she retired from Cove’s Edge, Evelyn and Alice set sail for Whitlets-by-Ayre, Scotland, where their mother was born and raised. As little girls, the sisters often had tea with their mother who reminded them of the good behavior of little girls in England close to their age, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. In truth, Evelyn Elizabeth and Alice Margaret were actually named after their grandmothers.

While residing in South Portland, her family was a member of St. Albans Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth, where she enjoyed singing alto in the choir for many years. She loved Boothbay Harbor United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women; choir, working on the altar committee, coffee time, suppers and fairs. Alice and Evelyn looked forward to the seniors’ lunches and the entertainment they provided.

Evelyn was always smiling, kind, generous and a good friend to all who knew her. She loved adventures with her sister Alice, they were best friends forever. After Alice died three years ago, Evelyn moved into her daughter Susan’s home in Newcastle.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Stephen, of Boothbay Harbor; and her daughters, Mary Alice Racz of Bath and Susan Gagnon (Steve) of Newcastle. His grandchildren are: Matthew Racz (Lindsey) of Springfield, Missouri, Michael Racz (Melanie) of Arundal, Daniel Racz (Amy) of Saco, Joel Racz of Arundal, Nathan Goodwin (Narissa) of Wiscasset, Gabriel Goodwin of California, Melissa Racz Nix of Newcastle, Nicholas Sellick (Lara) of Rockland and Leah Sellick of Wiscasset. His great-grandchildren are Madison Nix Griffin (Cainin), Curtis Bibber and Brazen Nix; Michael Brewer; Nicholas Selleck Jr.; Malakai, Brooke, Selah and Ari Racz; Adalyn and Everly Racz; Elisha and Samuel Racz; Penelope Racz; Serenity Bradford; and three great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by her brother-in-law, Chester Fossett; nephews Brian, John and Jim Fossett; and nieces Pamela Trask Boucher and Elaine Fossett Rittershaus; and his former stepdaughter, Lynn Racz.

Special thanks for the wonderful care Evelyn received from the staff at Miles and St Andrews Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Evelyn’s memory to: MaineHealth Care at Home, 605 Atlantic Highway, Newcastle, ME 04553.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring on a date yet to be determined.

Hall’s of Boothbay is handling the arrangements. To offer your condolences online, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com