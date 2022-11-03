Event Center Project Fundraiser Crosses $1,000,000 Threshold | Oelwein daily register

Erin Redding November 3, 2022

The effort to build a new event center for Oelwein recently reached a major milestone as cash donations and pledges topped $1,168,000. The fundraising goal has been set at $3,200,000. The amount raised comes from a combination of local businesses, individuals, foundations and government entities.

The Oelwein Event Corporation running the project is a 501 © 3 not-for-profit limited liability company, which means it can accept charitable donations for the project. The organization accepts many forms of donations, including cash, pledges, stocks, direct deferrals from retirement accounts, grain, and in-kind contributions.

