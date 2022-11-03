Event Center Project Fundraiser Crosses $1,000,000 Threshold | Oelwein daily register

The effort to build a new event center for Oelwein recently reached a major milestone as cash donations and pledges topped $1,168,000. The fundraising goal has been set at $3,200,000. The amount raised comes from a combination of local businesses, individuals, foundations and government entities.
The Oelwein Event Corporation running the project is a 501 © 3 not-for-profit limited liability company, which means it can accept charitable donations for the project. The organization accepts many forms of donations, including cash, pledges, stocks, direct deferrals from retirement accounts, grain, and in-kind contributions.
It is important that potential investors know that the project accepts cash as well as pledges, especially as the end of the year approaches and tax planning begins. Pledges can be paid in a lump sum or over a period of up to five years.
The next significant level that the committee is trying to reach is $2,080,000. When this level of commitment is achieved, the project becomes eligible to apply for grants from the Iowa State Community Attraction and Tourism Program. This program could provide funds of up to $800,000 for the project. The committee will submit an application starting December 31, 2022, so the next two months of fundraising will be critical.
The committee works with its architects for the next phase of planning, developing final floor plans, establishing a final budget, submitting the project to tenders and selecting a general contractor to oversee the construction.
If you are interested in contributing to the project, would like more information, or would like to meet with committee members for an in-depth discussion, please contact Jim Kullmer at Community Bank of Oelwein at 319-283-4000 or Deb Howard at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development at 319-283-1105.