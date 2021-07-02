Faith and Freedom Discovery Center celebrates its official opening | state

PHILADELPHIA CREAM, July 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center (FLDC) celebrated its grand opening today as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the city of Philadelphia cream. Located on Independence Mall near the Liberty Bell, the FLDC is a state-of-the-art educational center that allows visitors to explore the relationship between faith and freedom in American history by highlighting the influence of the Bible on individuals at key historical and personal moments. The FLDC is an affiliate of the American Bible Society.

To view the recording of the inaugural event, please click here.

“The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center invites the nation to rediscover the unique role of the Bible in American history. Through a series of interactive and engaging exhibits, visitors explore the role of the Bible as an essential founding document for our nation. mentionned Robert L. Briggs, President and CEO of the American Bible Society. “I am grateful to the many organizations and individuals who have contributed to this achievement and I am proud to celebrate today the unique place of the center at this time in our national history.

“Today marks the exciting culmination of six years we have spent bringing the vision of the Faith and Freedom Discovery Center to life here at Philadelphia cream. This historic effort is the result of an incredible collaboration of researchers, academics, consultants, architects, exhibition and media designers, content developers, marketers, partners and a core team. The main contributors to the creation of the experiment are the designers of Local Projects, the architects JacobsWyper, the contractor LF Driscoll, the manufacturers Hadley Exhibits and the technology experts Zenith Systems. Together they created a truly breathtaking experience “, mentionned Patrick murdock, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Discovery Center. “This center now belongs to our visitors, and we hope that each of them will better understand the values ​​that have guided many of the founders, agents of change and leaders of our country.”

“The thesis of the Faith and Freedom Discovery Center is that faith guides freedom towards justice. I am extremely proud of the commitment and dedication of our entire team, academics and local collaborators who made this day possible. We feel very fortunate to be a part of the Old City Philadelphia community, and a special thank you to Board Member Mark Squilla, CEO of Visit Philadelphia Jeff guaracino, and CEO of the Independence Visitor Center James Cuorato — as as well as to our neighboring museums and places of worship, for their warm welcome and support “, mentionned Alan R. Crippen II, Head of Exhibitions, Programs and Engagement at Faith and Liberty Discovery Center. “It is a great privilege to encourage visitors to explore and discover for themselves the relationship between faith and freedom in the American experience. The contribution of the Good Book to American freedom is significant and influential. He has been at the forefront of all major reform movements. in our civic history, and it is a history to be discovered here. “

“We are thrilled to see the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center come to life. Our family has supported this historic endeavor since its inception, as we believe in the mission of the center to educate our nation on the importance of the impact of the Bible. “, mentionned Mart Green of the Green family, founders of Hobby Lobby and supporters of the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center. “Our hope is that as people learn more about the powerful influence of the Bible on individuals throughout American history, they will be inspired to read it for themselves. “

“I am proud of President Briggs, Executive Director Pat murdock, and the entire Faith and Liberty Discovery Center team for imagining and building this interactive experience focused on faith and freedom “, mentionned Karen mcdonald, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the American Bible Society. “It has been a great privilege to support the team on this journey, and now that Philadelphia cream reopens, we look forward to sharing the center with guests from across the country and around the world. “

Throughout the FLDC galleries, visitors delve into a rich collection of American treasures that explore the relationship between faith and freedom and reveal how Americans defined and embraced these core values, which include faith, freedom, justice, hope, unity and love. respectively thematic galleries. The exploration of history in the center is immersive and interactive; visitors are encouraged to use an AI-enabled lamp to collect content they can revisit at home and can turn into personalized keepsakes in the centre’s virtual retail store.

The center is now open to visitors six days a week. The big opening weekend festivities on July 2-3, 2021, include performances on the FLDC stage by local actors depicting the stories of Sojourner Truth and Abraham Lincoln and dramatize excerpts from that of Frederick Douglass famous speech, “What the slave is on July 4th?”. The first 50 visitors to register for admission to the FLDC on saturday july 3, will receive an official loot bag of FLDC goodies.

To view the recording of the inaugural event, please click here.

About the Faith and Freedom Discovery Center:

The Faith and Freedom Discovery Center is a new $ 60 million attraction located on that of Philadelphia Independence Mall which invites everyone to explore the relationship between faith and freedom in the American experience, from the founding to the present day. For more information, please visit faithhandliberty.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faith-and-liberty-discovery-center-celebrates-full-grand-opening-301325162.html

SOURCE Faith and Freedom Discovery Center