Fed Digital Currency Could Reduce Need For Cryptocurrency, Federal Reserve Chairman Says

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that one of the strongest arguments for the US central bank to implement a digital currency is that it could reduce the need for private alternatives such as crypto -coins and stable coins.

When asked during a congressional hearing whether issuing a digital currency by the Fed would be a more viable alternative than the emergence of multiple cryptocurrencies or stablecoins in the payments system, Powell said declared that he agreed.

“I think it can be and I think that’s one of the arguments put forward in favor of digital currency,” Powell said during a hearing before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. United States.

“That, in particular, you wouldn’t need stablecoins, you wouldn’t need cryptocurrencies if you had an American digital currency – I think that’s one of the strongest arguments in its favor. favor.”

Fed officials will extensively examine the universe of digital payments in a discussion paper that could be released in early September, Powell said. He described it as a key step that accelerates the Fed’s efforts to determine whether it should issue its own digital currency.

Powell said he was skeptical that crypto assets would become a primary payment vehicle in the United States, but said stablecoins could gain popularity. However, he said more regulation was needed before stablecoins could play a bigger role in the financial system.

“We have a pretty strong regulatory framework around bank deposits, for example, or money market funds,” Powell said.

“This doesn’t currently exist for stablecoins, and if they are to be a significant part of the payments universe – which we don’t think crypto assets will be but stablecoins could be – then we we need an appropriate regulatory framework. “