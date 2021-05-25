Fewer new local virus cases, more recoveries | News, Sports, Jobs

Local health officials on Monday reported just four more confirmed COVID-19 positives in Dickinson County and just one in Iron County since its last update Thursday, while nearly 40 residents of both counties have been reclassified as recovered from the virus.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department also had two probable new positives in Dickinson County, along with 29 recovered cases. Iron County has had one probable and nine recoveries.

The agency had 2,401 confirmed positive and 337 probable cases in Dickinson County, 2,582 recovered, 72 deaths and 84 still active cases. For Iron County, DIDHD had 984 confirmed and 71 probable cases, with 943 cured, 48 deaths and 64 active cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus website on Monday listed 18 new confirmed positives since Saturday’s update: three in Dickinson, Mackinac and Gogebic counties; two in Delta, Marquette and Baraga counties; and one each in Chippewa, Ontonagon and Houghton counties.

Using only state figures, the Upper Peninsula recorded 19,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 428 deaths on Monday.

Across the UP, the MDHHS data site on Monday reported Keweenaw County to 143 confirmed cases and 32 probable cases, and one confirmed death and one probable death; Luce County, 210 confirmed and 248 probable cases, three confirmed deaths and one probable death; County of Algiers, 321 confirmed, 193 probable and two deaths, four probable; Schoolcraft County, 341 confirmed and 82 probable cases, four deaths and one probable; Ontonagon County, 415 confirmed, 58 probable and 20 deaths, one probable; Mackinac County, 449 confirmed and 250 probable cases, three deaths; Baraga County, 668 confirmed cases, 122 probable and 37 deaths; Iron County, 980 confirmed and 69 probable cases, 42 deaths and nine probable; Gogebic County, 1,037 confirmed and 362 probable cases, 22 deaths and 28 probable; Chippewa County, 1,072 confirmed and 1,390 probable cases, and 28 deaths, 5 probable; Menominee County, 1783 confirmed cases, 325 probable and 40 deaths, two probable; Dickinson County, 2,392 confirmed and 335 probable cases, 59 deaths and 15 probable; Houghton County, 2,514 confirmed cases, 606 probable, 33 deaths and eight probable; Delta County, 3,332 confirmed and 683 probable cases, 74 deaths and 19 probable; and Marquette County, 4,239 confirmed cases, 814 probable and 60 deaths, one probable. State numbers are updated almost daily but may be behind local reports or have other discrepancies.

The MDHHS on Monday released 1,378 new confirmed coronavirus positives in Michigan since Saturday, for a total to date of 884,580. The state had 14 deaths attributed to the virus for the two-day period on Monday, reaching 18,953.

For Wisconsin counties in the region, the State Department of Health Services COVID-19 data site had a new confirmed positive in Marinette and Vilas counties on Monday.

Monday’s DHS had Marinette County with 4,209 confirmed cases, 470 probable cases and 65 deaths, four probable deaths; Vilas County, 2,278 confirmed, 147 probable and 39 deaths, two probable; Forest County, 961 confirmed, 79 probable and 23 deaths, three probable; Iron County, 580 confirmed, 120 probable and 21 deaths, 19 probable; and Florence County, 448 confirmed, 55 probable and 13 deaths. As in Michigan, state numbers are updated daily but may be behind local reports or have other discrepancies.

Wisconsin added 151 new positives on Monday for a total of 608,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. The state reported just one new death on Monday, reaching 6,990 people.