Firefighters undergo training at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla .– Large plumes of smoke were visible around Tampa International Airport on Thursday evening.

Tampa Fire Rescue Airport Rescue Fire Fighting Division (ARFF) held a training exercise so that firefighters could respond to emergencies at the airport like a plane catching fire.

Emergencies don’t happen often, but training is needed.

Firefighters trained using a metal frame with wings on it that simulates an airplane emergency. Firefighters fought the flames produced by the combustion of jet fuel.

“It’s an FAA requirement to be able to respond to an airport / airfield incident. For example, maybe an engine crash or fire, wheels on fire, things like that,” said Chief Oren Hanson, Tampa Airport Fire Chief. International airport.

The exercise is part of a 40 hour certification course that includes a live fire training scenario. The flames reached over 40 feet in the air. Training is usually done at night as large plumes of smoke can be seen in the air.

Firefighters have specialized vehicles to respond to emergencies at the airport. The vehicles are different from a typical fire engine.

“They have a certain amount of foam that would help us put out a kerosene type fire. They have a lot of water between 1,500 and 3,000 gallons of water,” Chief Hanson said.

Firefighters who complete the training exercise will become replacements for staff at the ARFF station located at Tampa International Airport. Tampa Fire Rescue assigns 40 people to the ARFF station and there are 30 alternate members.

“In terms of the number of incidents we have, these are full-fledged accidents, very few. It’s a very low frequency, high risk type of event, so they are training constantly.” , said Chief Hanson.