Floods reveal fragility of telecommunications infrastructure: report – Newspaper

ISLAMABAD: Recent floods that began in August have exposed the fragility of Pakistan’s telecommunications infrastructure and weaknesses in the broader structural environment in which mobile networks operate, according to a report by the research house Tabadlab based in Islamabad.

The report, authored by Naeha Rashid, Maira Sheikh and Alina Khan, claims that without immediate intervention, the industry is likely to collapse.

“Such a collapse would not only devastate Pakistan’s broader digital transformation journey, but also the lives of Pakistan’s 195 million telecom subscribers and 123 million broadband subscribers.”

As 3,386 cell sites became inactive in flood-affected provinces, mobile connectivity and internet services were suspended and as a result thousands of flood victims were unable to contact or reach the people they they knew where the rescue teams were.

Rescue teams are reporting difficulties communicating with affected departments due to connectivity issues.

To overcome short-term connectivity barriers, companies have offered free voice calling services over the net, but these solutions are just short-term band-aids for a wider set of problems.

The report highlighted that Pakistan’s underlying infrastructure was vulnerable, especially given the realities of accelerating climate change, catastrophic events, so creating a resilient and robust telecommunications sector capable of managing such events was essential both for immediate relief efforts, and also for our long-term digital viability.

Telecommunications forms the base layer of the entire digital ecosystem, and if the range of existing problems are not addressed collectively, Pakistan’s digital ecosystem will be permanently compromised.

It has been suggested that Pakistan needs a specific connectivity contingency plan.

