Flu season predictions look bleak | Oelwein daily register

As October draws to a close, the annual flu season draws closer and closer in northeast Iowa, which, combined with the continued prevalence of COVID 19 and several other factors, could making it one of the worst in recent memory, according to MercyOne’s Dr. Daniel Leisinger at Oelwein.
“This year’s flu season has the potential to be severe,” Leisinger said.
A Readlyn native who completed his medical residency at Trinity Family Practice in Bettendorf, Leisinger has practiced at Oelwein, first at UnityPoint and currently at MercyOne, for the past ten years.
The confluence of the normal flu season, which typically runs from late October through March or April, with COVID 19 has emphasized community protection from both, although the dangers posed by these different threats may be the best approach to avoid both. .
For the sake of clarity, Leisinger emphasized that it’s safe to get the flu shot and the new COVID 19 booster together at the same doctor’s visit. “Most people can tolerate both,” he said.
In doing so, patients should avoid getting both injections in the same place because, in such a scenario, “one in each arm is the way we do it,” Leisinger said. That way, if a reaction other than “local muscle pain and swelling” occurs, “we’ll know what’s causing the problem,” he explained.
In the meantime, receiving both vaccines simultaneously will not increase the severity of side effects, as a healthy individual’s immune system is strong enough to accept both injections at once. “He can handle that,” Leisinger said.
Additionally, Leisinger suggested that even those who have already had COVID 19 should receive the most up-to-date vaccine, in light of the ever-changing nature of the virus. “In this case, people should still get the booster as long as it’s at least two months after their infection,” he said. As for the residual natural defenses of someone who has had the virus before, “most don’t make adequate antibodies against COVID 19 to protect them enough,” he added, “or those antibodies don’t last long.”
The tendency of COVID 19 to quickly adapt to different forms makes it all the more urgent for everyone to get the latest booster, regardless of previous infection, since “the current booster is for the current strain”, Leisinger pointed out. On the positive side, the more the virus changes, the less virulent it seems to become, with recent mutations resulting in far fewer severe cases than before. “Current strains aren’t as dangerous,” Leisinger pointed out, “at least not now.”
The need to maintain vigilance in this regard, however, stems from the very nature of the threat. “Viruses are always developing new strains to stay ahead of the game,” Leisinger observed. “Viruses do that. They are constantly changing,” whether it is COVID 19 or the flu.
And although current strains of COVID 19 appear weaker than previous ones, the next flu season could be relatively harsh, based on a few key indicators, Leisinger said.
In creating the annual influenza vaccine, scientists predict whether influenza virus type A or type B, the two responsible for seasonal epidemics, is likely to be more prevalent. Once they have made this decision, the vaccine is produced and distributed. Although the development process is largely guesswork, the shot is generally effective. “They generally do a good job,” Leisinger said.
Although the vaccine may be strong, existing factors could predict a difficult time ahead. “We haven’t had a bad flu season in the past two years because of all the masking,” Leisinger pointed out, which could mean a tougher one is in sight. Moreover, the flu season has already started in the southern states, a little earlier than usual, suggesting a gloomy outlook.
A final worrying indicator is the impact that the combination of influenza, COVID 19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently having across the country, especially on young people. Thanks to this debilitating trio, Leisinger said, a report showed that currently, “75% of the country’s pediatric beds are already occupied.” With that in mind, he suggested that everyone who is able to get the current flu vaccine soon, “within the next two weeks.”
“This year,” Leisinger stressed, “it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot.”
The true severity of the next flu season, however, will not be apparent until “the first of the year”, he noted.
Amid this swirling viral climate, “it never hurts to wear a mask,” Leisinger said, “although at this point it’s optional, of course.” However, “those with weakened immune systems or suffering from illnesses such as cancer or serious kidney infections should absolutely continue to wear masks,” he added. If in this situation, people should also inform those around them of their increased risk, if possible.
If people have questions about either vaccine, “they should follow up with their primary care provider,” Leisinger concluded.