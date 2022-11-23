Food banks and charities in need of donations

RALEIGH, NC — Our state’s food charities face challenges providing meals to those in need, especially during the holidays.

What do you want to know

In our state, more than one million people face hunger, according to Feeding America. Of this number, more than 394,000 are children

Grocery store prices in October were 12.4% higher than a year ago, Labor Department says

With inflation impacting families daily, local nonprofits say they need help.

Lesley White was one of many volunteers filling bags to feed families who depend on charities for their holiday meals.

“These are staple foods that can make up to eight meals for seniors, so you get tortillas, and they include a recipe,” White said.

Charities across the state depend on donations as access to food becomes even more scarce for many families.

“I am thinking of families faced with holidays. It’s a tough thing when you see commercials and all the celebrations centered around food and what to put on your table,” White said.

Senior director of food recovery and distribution Joe Johnson of the Interfaith Food Shuttle in Raleigh says his organization normally distributes nine million pounds of food each year.

Rising grocery costs increase that number by another million a year.

“Fortunately, we have resources to compensate for this, but due to inflation, gas prices, we are paying about 63% more than last year, which really eats away at our food budget,” explained Johnson.

Normally the food inside the warehouse is donated. The charity had to buy it this time because donations are down.

“I know food banks get a lot of donations over the holidays and that’s a wonderful thing, but it makes me wonder what’s going on in February, May and July,” White said.

To learn how to donate to the Interfaith Food Shuttle, click here.