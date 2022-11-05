Gardening Tips for November – The Sun-Gazette Newspaper

We can still plant winter vegetables like leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, celery, cilantro and lettuce. Cold frames are great for late veggies, but if you haven’t built one yet, use straw to protect young plants from early frost. Ripe cold season vegetables don’t mind frost, in fact many of them taste best after a good cold night or two.

Maintain: After the leaves fall, start pruning deciduous shrubs and trees, not only to shape them, but also to avoid storm damage. Our Master Gardener website has more comprehensive instructions, illustrations, and a short video on pruning trees the right way for safety, tree health, and good looking trees.

Plants and vegetables that bloom in fall and winter can be fertilized. Do not fertilize native California plants. The exception is that you can provide your manzanita with a very low dose of fertilizer for acid-loving plants like azalea and camellia. Do not fertilize avocado trees, citrus trees, palm trees or other frost-sensitive plants in the fall.

If your peach or nectarine tree had distorted leaves during the summer, it probably had “peach leaf curl.” This is a fungal disease that affects fruiting and, if severe, can lead to the death of the tree. To control the curvature of peach leaves:

Rake the leaves when they fall. Remove all mummies and discard them. Do not add them to your compost pile.

Spray the trunk, branches and soil under the tree with a copper-based fungicide or Bordeaux mixture (a slurry made from hydrated lime and copper sulphate). You can also use a synthetic fungicide. Products must contain 50% copper to be truly effective.

A single application is usually enough, however, if we have a wet winter, spray again before the flower buds swell in the spring.

If you can, chop up the pruned branches and leaves to use as mulch. But if you know your plant clippings have a major disease or insect problem, send them to green waste and you’ll have to buy mulch. Sometimes in urban neighborhoods it’s hard to convince ourselves and our neighbors to use regular ground up plant material instead of uniform bark nuggets. The best mulch is the leaves and twigs of plants, but any type of mulch is better than none, so do what works for you. Rock and gravel is also considered mulch with many of the same benefits as organic and fewer drawbacks from weeds and insect pests.

If the month is rather dry, remember to water your established trees and large shrubs thoroughly, even if they have lost their leaves. Your irrigation controller should be set down even if it is not raining heavily. Cooler nights and shorter days mean most plants won’t need as much water, and waterlogged roots and drowned microorganisms could be a problem you won’t see before. next year when the plants try to start growing again. If you have a water budget function on your controller, November can mean 50% or 40% of July. If you have a smart sensor controller it can do this adjustment for you, but if you’re not sure, find out so you don’t waste water and harm the garden. Too much water also contributes to soil loss due to erosion.

Stop dead roses and other spring flowers to encourage them to go dormant. All plants need a period of dormancy to thrive into old age. Some of our native plants go dormant in the summer. We are most familiar with plants like deciduous trees and roses that go dormant in winter. Don’t fertilize or try to keep them too long. It is their season to relax in preparation for a winter’s rest.

Keep: Fill bird feeders with fresh seed and check after storms to make sure the seed is not moldy. Consider leaving seed stalks on some of your ornamental and perennial grasses for birds to feed on this winter. In the edible garden, add straw, old hay, alfalfa pellets and/or compost to the beds. If you take care of the soil, your plants will be stronger and better able to withstand pest pressure next spring, saving time and money and reducing the need for synthetic chemicals. Experts agree that instead of feeding plants, we should think about the soil that feeds them while we care for the soil. Keep after nutrient-consuming weeds. It’s too late to solarize the soil, but you can cover with weed control cloth, newspaper, cardboard, or very thick mulch until spring.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luis Nursery in Visalia. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their website at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

