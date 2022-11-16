Gento Coffee Founder Ashley Prentice Talks ‘Origin’ Roasting for International ShoppersDaily Coffee News by Roast Magazine

A new wave of coffee companies are challenging conventional paradigms of logistics and value creation by roasting coffees “at origin” to sell them directly to consumer markets such as the United States and India. Europe.

Historically, even in the case of vertically integrated companies that import green coffee directly from the farms they own, the act of roasting has generally taken place in the country of consumption.

The new model, meanwhile, comes with its own set of benefits and challenges, which are currently handled by companies like Vega Coffee, which roasts to order from Esteli, Nicaragua, and Amor Perfecto, which roasts in Bogota. , in Colombia. Another company making it work is Gento Coffee, a six-year-old Guatemala-based roaster founded by third-generation coffee grower and Q Grader Ashley Prentice.

Gento Coffee operates like any number of conventional roasting companies, in that it purchases green coffee from growers and then finishes the product on a Probat roaster in a roastery and lab. A key distinction is that the coffees are roasted in Guatemala City before being shipped by courier to consumer and wholesale customers in the United States and elsewhere abroad. The company also sells small quantities of green coffee directly to local roasters overseas.

By dodging the expense of importing and transporting green coffee and operating close to farms, Gento claims to be able to pay higher prices to farmers while providing them with direct feedback and support.

“It’s not a perfect model, we keep improving, adjusting and adapting every year,” Prentice told Daily Coffee News. “But what we really wanted to be was a platform for farmers to access better markets. I saw this huge opportunity in roasting and selling a finished product, but we also have roasters who buy the green coffee because I don’t buy all the green coffee from my grower partners. We become the platform, or the third party, in that we specialize in quality, centralize quality control in our facilities, and help farmers be good and better at what they do. already.

One of the farms Gento sources from is the Prentice family farm in Fraijanes, Guatemala, although Gento does not position itself as “farmer roasted coffee” per se. The company sources from other small producers in the area and seeks to support as many producers as possible.

Growing up in Guatemala, Prentice regularly visited his grandfather’s farm. His mother, an agronomist, is still the manager of the farm. Still, Prentice lived and went to school in Guatemala City, then moved to Tennessee for college, before finding his love of beer.

One of Prentice’s college courses required her to formulate a sample business plan, which was the first time she looked critically at the coffee industry and began to internalize its imbalances. After college, she began writing about coffee for trade publications, then took a job as a business development manager for South Carolina-based coffee importer Ally Coffee.

Later, Prentice returned to Guatemala to work on the Rural Value Chains Project collaboration between USAID and Guatemala’s national coffee association ANACAFÉ, then earned a master’s degree in coffee science and economics from the University of Udine in Italy, before founding Gento Coffee. in 2016.

Daily Coffee News spoke with Prentice to learn more about the growing movement of originally roasted coffees for direct-to-consumer sales, and some of the challenges she and others are facing in this burgeoning segment of the industry. .

[Note: Some answers have been shortened for clarity.]

Daily Coffee News: What were the hurdles you had to overcome to start the roasting business?

Ashley Prentice: There is a big start-up cost for a roastery wherever you are, whether it is here or in any country. Coffee equipment is expensive. It took me a few years to develop the business plan in order to obtain the necessary savings to obtain the investment necessary to be able to start.

And then the knowledge is enormous. Yes, I had a coffee background in that right after college I started working in coffee and developing experience working with coffee companies. I also got the master’s degree and thought I knew coffee, but then I started roasting and realized I didn’t know anything about coffee.

Coffee is so big, in the sense that each area requires specific expertise. There is a big learning curve to start roasting, as there is learning to tamp and learning quality. Even if we come from a production background and know about coffee plants and green coffee and all those things, getting into industrialization or roasting is a whole different ball game.

Do you think the industry as a whole would be better served if more farmers were also roasters?

I think that’s a big game-changer. I don’t think we’re replacing a local roaster or cafe in a consuming country. I think there is room for all of us, but I think this model adds so much value because we keep a lot more profits in the country of origin.

Being able to develop our skills in producing a finished product instead of just selling raw materials really develops the local economy. Another reason I think this model is really valuable to the industry and more countries of origin should do this…is because farmers have no bargaining power. They only have this harvest and they depend on the buyers; they are price takers.

Initially, we should develop our own skills in quality, marketing negotiation, really be able to add value here, and not depend on consuming countries to do it for us. We should be the experts on the product we make, right?

What are your perceptions regarding the desire of other producers to learn roasting and make this investment?

I think it depends on the grower… With my mom, she loves the farm, she loves looking after the plants, the plant nutrition and the processing and everything, but she doesn’t really like the part about selling the its coffee or marketing or quality. We’re a good team because I, as a third generation, come into the picture doing that.

So what I see is that it’s an opportunity for new generations to get involved. One of the big things for me was… we have this farm, we have great customers around the world who buy our specialty coffee directly, they pay great prices, but the farm wasn’t necessarily going to employ me at full-time .

It was a way to diversify my income and make a permanent living from coffee. I think it’s a great opportunity for the new generation that’s coming more and more with that social media mentality and adding value to the product and selling a finished product. I think it’s a good way to involve them.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected this model?

Obviously the pandemic turned us all off, but one of the big benefits, especially when there were all these logistical issues, was that we had closer access to growers and cafes, so we really never had that supply chain problem of running out of coffee.

And for roast coffee, most of what we’ve sent is by courier and air, and that hasn’t been affected during the pandemic either. Another important thing is that home consumption has increased and people are buying more online, getting more subscriptions from home and also working from home. So it has increased a lot during the pandemic.

How do you see origin roasting evolving as a movement?

I see more producers or origin coffees and people, like the third generation, getting involved and doing this “farm roasted” / “origin roasted” business model. I also see more expertise developing in the country of origin, where we are looking to integrate vertically, get closer to the market and shorten that supply chain. I think it’s growing slowly… In this globalized world, there are more opportunities to do it from any country of origin.

I think the end consumer, or even the roasters in the United States, need to be made widely aware of the benefits of buying more directly, of going that extra mile to make sure we’re paying fairly, that we have transparency in the value chain and that we actually benefit our production and roasting partners as if it were a mutually beneficial relationship…

It’s just a very different model. There are still a lot of barriers to break down and I think there is still a bit of skepticism. But I think the important thing is to engage consumers on the importance of wanting to know more about the origin, wanting to know more about the farmer and really building brands or buying from brands that make a trustworthy work, regardless of the country. [they’re] sell in.

Three Questions with Ashley Prentice

What inspires you the most in coffee?



What inspires me is how coffee can bring people together from different countries, from different regions. A cup of coffee brings families and friends together, and so many conversations. Also coming from Guatemala, where we produce coffee, it’s the tradition that coffee brings, and the pride that it brings to families and producers, coming from previous generations, and how can we continue and improve on that and the make it better and actually maintain it.

What bothers you most about coffee?

It’s that many coffee-dependent farmers live in continuous cycles of poverty. There has to be something as an industry that we can do to improve the market, improve the form in which we market coffee and not depend on a very outdated trading system that depends on the C market and is not even more based on the physical product.

What would you do if coffee didn’t exist?

I would work in something that would still try to have an impact here, maybe with artisans or promoting things that we produce here in the country. I think it would always be a passion. I’ve always loved marketing and sales; Guess I would just do it for a different product, like crafts or something.

