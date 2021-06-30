Get Ready: July is Foodie Month | Local News

From Ambler to Ardmore and Pottstown to the King of Prussia, there is no shortage of good restaurants in Montgomery Country. Or drinks. And to help restaurants, distilleries, breweries and wineries recover from the pandemic, the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Council has dubbed July “Montco Crave Month”. Throughout the month of July, restaurants in Montgomery County will be offering discounts, promotions and special menus for restaurant meals, take out and delivery.

This is a great opportunity for locals or visitors to try new places or visit old favorites. The list of participating restaurants, distilleries, breweries and wineries grew in the days leading up to the event and includes everything from steakhouses to fast and casual eateries and breweries to ice cream parlors. Many are local and family.

It’s good for restaurants and for local businesses and businesses too. The Valley Forge Tourism and Conventions Board (VFTCB) designed the Crave Montco promotion to jumpstart the local economy by bringing much-needed traffic to main streets and other areas.

“The food and beverage industry is one of Montgomery County’s largest employers with over 22,500 employees,” said Mike Bowman, President and CEO of VFTCB. “Restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries have been the setting for some of the most important moments in our lives. Now it’s our turn to be there for them, to show them some love and to help them get people back to work.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit CraveMontCoMonth.com or download the Visit Valley Forge app.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the Crave Montco month attendees:

Five Saint Distilling, a micro-distillery housed in a former Norristown fire station, makes vodka, wine, whiskey, blood orange gin and liqueur, and award-winning cocktails. John Robert George named his distillery after his father, three uncles and a close friend who served as father figures after his father’s untimely death. The men, whom George considers saints for their patient guidance during his education, are honored with portraits above the bar. During Crave Montco month, Five Saints Distilling offers a 10% discount on “take out” cocktails.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded in 1945, when Alice Handle began selling ice cream at her husband’s gas station in Youngstown, Ohio. She used fruit picked from her own garden. Now, with ice cream parlors in California, Ohio, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, the fruit no longer comes from Handel’s backyard, but the ice cream is still fresh. prepared daily, one batch at a time, at each location. During Crave Montco month, Handel’s offers BOGO offers (buy 1 / get 1) on a single cake or sugar cones.

July is a great time to eat in Montgomery County. Savor American, Italian, Asian, Mexican, Jamaican and International cuisine and help local restaurants with every bite.