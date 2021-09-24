Girl loses Rs 1.4 lakh to online fraud and receives bundle of old paper instead of laptop | student lost 1 lakh online fraud | paravur girl lost money in online fraud | latest news

Paravur: Student lost Rs 1.14 lakh to online fraud after ordering laptop online during lockdown. She ordered a laptop worth Rs 1,14,700 from an online store and received a wad of old paper. Cyber ​​police opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from the girl and contacting a private company based in Haryana. Responding to the police investigation, the company denied the allegation. But the company said it would refund the amount once cyber police provide scientific evidence.

It was last June, a Paravur engineering student booked a laptop through an online shopping site and paid the amount online through her mother’s bank account. She received the package within a week. But when she opened it, she found only old papers in place of the laptop.

The student also captured the visuals of the package opening. Along with this video, the student filed a complaint with the online sales site. But the girl complained that no action had been taken on their side. Following this, the student filed a complaint with the district police chief and a special team led by the SP from the Aluva Cyber ​​Police Station investigated the case.

The team later discovered that a private company in Haryana was the seller of the laptop on the online shopping site. Interestingly, this company also sells products related to agro-herbalism. The investigation team contacted the company, but they dismissed the allegations in the student’s complaint. However, based on scientific investigations and the evidence present, the company agreed to return the money paid for the laptop.

A team including Cyber ​​SHO MB Latif and senior civilian police officer PM Talhat investigated the case. SP Karthik informed that the team will take further action in the case.