Global Goals Week: Mobilizing networks for the SDGs | News | SDG Knowledge Center

By Trine Schmidt, Policy Advisor, SDG Knowledge, IISD and SDG Lab

How can we improve efficient collaboration to accelerate progress towards the SDGs? Ahead of Global Goals Week, which will mobilize communities around the world for the SDGs, the Geneva SDG community has come together for its 2022 annual meeting to find inspiration and possible answers to this question.

Founded on the paradigm of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that sustainable development can only be achieved through multi-stakeholder collaboration, the Geneva SDG Community is an active network of Geneva-based actors dedicated to the advancing the 2030 Agenda. The network is jointly organized by the SDG Lab and the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

The network, launched more than five years ago, draws on the know-how, expertise and skills of Geneva-based organizations working on the implementation of the SDGs, and has more than 350 members of the UN, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society, academia, and the private sector. As such, it offers individuals operating in Geneva’s complex ecosystem the opportunity to connect and learn from each other’s experiences in advancing the SDGs.

To reflect on how to improve collaboration for the SDGs through an ecosystem approach like Geneva’s, IISD and the SDG Lab invited Nadim Choucair, founding partner of Cabinet 2030, to present his research on what makes operate collaboration in mission-driven ecosystems. .

The MIT Practical Impact Alliance model defines local innovation ecosystems as “local communities of interacting actors engaged in producing innovations and the infrastructure, resources and enabling environment that enable them to create, adopt and disseminate more effective means of doing so. ”

Drawing on this definition and on economist Marina Mazzucato’s concept of mission economy, Choucair pointed out that an important ingredient for the success of such networks in terms of effective collaboration is the actors’ understanding of the ecosystem landscape in which they operate as well as the specific role they play in the shared mission of this ecosystem. In other words, it is essential to make the network of individuals operating in an ecosystem “visible to itself” and to ensure a clear mission.

While the 2030 Agenda is a broad roadmap made up of many specific missions, for the Geneva SDG community, the mission is clear: to accelerate action for the SDGs. Applying the MIT model, members of the Geneva SDG community were guided through an exercise to map the different roles they play vis-à-vis three missions related to the implementation of the SDGs:

mobilize sustainable financing for the SDGs;

improve the use of quality data for SDG action; and

harness the positive potential of digital technology towards the impact of the SDGs.

These three areas represent the structural lens around which the SDG Lab and IISD unite the Geneva SDG community. Conducted in six “collaborative labs”, the exercise resulted in deeper new connections between SDG actors and a better understanding of the different roles they play vis-à-vis the shared mission. Participants said it was useful to identify “missing” roles in the community to strengthen collaboration on the SDGs.

This theoretical framework and this practical exercise clearly show that network meetings, such as the annual meeting of the SDG community in Geneva, are important occasions to help actors make sense of the roles they play in the goal. common to achieve the SDGs.

The 2022 Geneva SDG Community Annual Meeting took place on September 15 at UN Geneva. Global Goals Week 2022 takes place during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High Level Week, September 16-25.

Follow the SDG Lab for more stories on mobilizing networks for the SDGs.