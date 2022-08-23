Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Report (2022 – 2027) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The report “Teeth Whitening Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027” has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

The global teeth whitening products market size reached US$5.2 billion in 2021. Looking ahead, the publisher expects the market to reach US$7.0 billion by 2027, posting a CAGR of 5.08% in 2021-2027.

Companies cited

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Company

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Dr Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

W&H (UK) Ltd.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we continuously monitor and assess the direct and indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. This information is included in the report as a major market contributor.

Teeth whitening products refer to various chemicals used to restore the natural shade of teeth or whiten tooth enamel. Surface whiteners, toothpastes, strips, gels, rinses, paint films, dental scalers, chewing gums and whitening kits are some of the most commonly used teeth whitening products. They are usually made from chlorine and bleaching agents and help chemically or physically remove surface stains to change the color of the teeth. They are also effective in removing traces of tobacco, caffeine and other contaminants that permanently discolor or damage teeth.

Rising awareness of oral hygiene among the masses represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing consumption of tea, coffee, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages, consumers around the world are increasingly facing tooth discoloration and other tooth-related issues. This has spurred the demand for cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening products for self-grooming and maintaining overall aesthetics.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of natural and herbal variants with instant results, act as other growth inducing factors. These products do not consist of coarse abrasives and have negligible long-term effects on the teeth with therapeutic benefits.

In this light, aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers and easy availability of products through the proliferation of e-commerce retail channels are also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors including the convenient availability of over-the-counter (OTC) teeth whitening products, along with the growing spending capacity of consumers, are expected to further boost the market.

Answers to key questions in this report:

How has the global teeth whitening products market behaved so far and how will it behave in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global teeth whitening products market?

What are the main regional markets?

What is the market breakdown by product?

What is the market breakdown by type?

What is the market breakdown by end user?

What is the market breakdown by distribution channel?

What are the different stages of the industry value chain?

What are the industry drivers and key challenges?

What is the structure of the global teeth whitening products market and who are the major players?

How competitive is the industry?

