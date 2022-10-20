Global warming is real – THE HORNET NEWSPAPER

Makaya Room

The world is changing as we know it. The earth is getting warmer day by day due to global warming. Global warming is the long-term warming of the Earth’s surface observed since the pre-industrial period (between 1850 and 1900) due to human activities, mainly the burning of fossil fuels, which increases the levels of greenhouse gases trapping heat in the earth’s atmosphere.

Climate change is not that bad and life will find its way according to hall university. Many people deny climate change because it is a threat to our view of the world. When we face uncertain threats about things in the distant future, our brain invents all kinds of excuses according to psychologist Daniel Kahnneman.

Stanley Cohen, the sociologist, says climate change is not about not knowing or refusing to know, but about choosing not to notice it or talk about it so as not to rock the boat.

According to Columbus’ dispatch, September 2014 was the 355th consecutive month with above average temperatures. September’s national temperature was 66.2°F, 1.3°F above average. This ranked as the 26th hottest September in the 120-year record period. September’s average maximum (daytime) temperature for the contiguous United States was 78.3°F, 0.5°F above the 20th century average, ranking near the median value during the period. of 120 years of recording. The average minimum (nighttime) temperature of September was 54.1°F, 2.2°F above the 20th century average, the eighth hottest on record according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

September 2014 temperatures

Climate change affects polar bears in Alaska and other polar bears around the world, and it affects bear populations in different ways and over different time periods. There are about 22,000 polar bears left in the wild according to national today, but human-caused climate change and global warming are making life difficult for these impressive and powerful predators. By helping to protect the polar bear, we are helping to ensure that the Arctic food chain remains healthy, benefiting wildlife and people in the Arctic and beyond.

Alaska is not the only place in the world affected by global warming. The passage of Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines in 2018 affected more than 250,000 people across the country and caused at least 59 deaths due to torrential rains. According to Germanwatch, extreme weather events caused a total of 455 deaths in the country that year – 0.43 per 100,000 people – as well as more than US$4,540 million in economic losses.

The Indian subcontinent is another major victim of extreme heat, floods and sandstorms, among other devastating natural events. In 2018, extreme heat claimed more than 2,000 lives. Many people around the world are suffering because of human activity. We know the solution to this problem, but our human nature continues to allow us to destroy the only land we have.

In 2022, fires in Texas have already burned 400,000 more acres than in 2021. The 1148 fire at Possum Kingdom Lake burned 500 acres in Palo Pinto County and destroyed several homes, but spared Lanpher. To the south, firefighters continue to battle the Chalk Mountain Fire on about 6,700 acres, as new wildfires continue to break out daily. No injuries were reported in these fires, but more than two dozen homes and other structures were destroyed.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, all of Tarrant County is in “extreme” drought, the second most severe level, with parts of the county to the southwest now suffering “exceptional” drought. “We expect to see wildfires for some time,” said Erin O’Connor of Texas A&M Forest Service in College Station. Meteorologist Allison Prater said there was a strong chance temperatures would remain above normal for at least three months.

Climate change is more than just science, it involves economics, morals, human rights, ideology and technology. As human beings, we can learn to sacrifice ourselves and recognize what is going to happen in the future. To learn more about climate change, visit https://youtu.be/oJAbATJCugs?t=5