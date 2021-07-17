Good News Matters: Holiday Bible School Principal Has Has The World In Her Hands For 50 Years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week, hundreds of children were at Immanuel Baptist Church Bible School for the holidays.

“We do Bible stories, crafts, games and all kinds of fun things,” Lindsey Venters explained with Immanuel Baptist Church. “It is a good time for the children of our city and our region to love.”

This year has been special for volunteers and students as VBS has chosen an Olympic theme.

“We’re kind of playing on the idea of ​​the torch where we shine for Jesus,” Venters said. “We want to be a light for our community and our city. “

This week is also important for Kindergarten Principal Susan McClanahan because, as she explained, “This is my 50th year in VBS.”

McClanahan has been on Immanuel Baptist staff for 41 years, but started working at VBS long before that.

“I have children now that I had when they were babies. I can see them in the role of parents and I take care of their children and that is the best thing ever, ”she said.

As she retires later this year, McClanahan soaks up every moment of weeks like this.

“These little ones are so excited to learn more about Jesus. It’s just awesome, ”she said.

And although VBS has changed over the years, McClanahan explained that the message never changes.

” It’s always the same. The world has changed. It’s more difficult now, ”she said. “Our goal is to bring these children into the house of God and let them know that Jesus loves them and that we love them.”

McClanahan is loved in the church and in the community and is grateful for the blessings she says she has had in a life of service.

“God always leads you where he wants you to be. It’s an amazing trip to be able to be here for so long.