Goshen Fire Co. awards emergency equipment grant – Daily Local

Westchester – Gosen firefighters officially accepted a $ 48,000 energy transfer grant yesterday. This made it possible to purchase equipment to improve the ministry’s firefighting capabilities.

Energy Transfer is one of the nation’s largest and most diverse energy logistics companies with approximately 3,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and gathering systems in Pennsylvania. “This grant has had a significant impact on the ability of firefighters to respond safely and effectively to emergencies and protect their communities,” said Grant Everhart, General Secretary of the Gosen Fire Department. .. “We appreciate Energy Transfer’s communication and support in building and operating pipelines and other energy assets nearby. “

This grant purchased six sets of road wear, including coats, pants, balaclavas, gloves and helmets. The National Fire Protection Association must replace the referral every 10 years. Joe McGinn, Vice President of Public Relations for Energy Transfer, said: “Grants and emergency response training are just a few of the ways we are proud to support these efforts to operate infrastructure. essential energies.

The Energy Transfer First Responder Fund offers grants to promote the core mission of first responder organizations, including local fire departments. Emergency medical services; departmental emergency management agency. Departmental, regional and local police stations. And other qualified institutions. Grants are determined based on a competitive application and review process, and written applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis during the next cycle.