Grateful for our community this holiday season

The holidays are here again. After two difficult years, I find myself appreciating all that this season has to offer even more deeply. Holidays are a time to give back to others, to ask for help if you need it, and to reflect on things in life, no matter how small, that we should be thankful for. And with a community as strong as ours, I find myself with a lot to be thankful for right now.

From the Botanic Gardens to Boothbay Common to the streets of Lincoln County, our community is brightly lit in a good mood. The Boothbay Winter Festival runs on the Common until the first of the New Year and is a great opportunity to spread some holiday spirit, support local vendors, and hang out with food trucks with your family, your friends and neighbors. You can find out more about standbayfestival.com. Over the past few weeks, so many people have worked hard to make sure the holidays don’t go unnoticed in our corner of Maine – from Spectacular gingerbread to the North Pole Express and small celebrations taking place in homes, churches and community centers across the county.

Our community has also come together this year to offer help to those in need, whether it be a Thanksgiving meal or a gift under the tree. Thanks to organizations like Healthy children, the Boothbay Area YMCA and the Central Lincoln County YMCA – and all the wonderful volunteers who animate them – the children of our community will be able to participate fully in all the holidays they celebrate, knowing that their neighbors are there to support them when they need it. It’s actions like this that help ensure the next generation of Mainers value our community the same way we do.

We have also supported local businesses this year. Wiscasset Holiday Market Party took place the first weekend of this month and was a great way to kick off the shopping season while reminding us that shopping small has a big impact on our communities. If you do some last minute shopping this week, it’s the small businesses in our community that will be there with a unique gift for your loved ones. And the dollars you spend there will continue to flow through our community, supporting local causes and employing our friends, family and neighbors.

As wonderful as this time of year can be, I know for some it can be difficult. If you need a little extra support while on vacation, there are places to go for help. The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program can help you get help with heating, emergency rent or utility assistance and more. You can reach them at 1-800-542-8227 or www.kvcap.org. If your family needs help getting food on the table, the Good Shepherd Food Bank has a Food Map that can help you find food resources near you; you can access it on www.gsfb.org/get-help/food-map. Maine’s 24-hour crisis helpline can help if you or someone you care for is suffering emotionally and can be reached at 1-888-568-1112. As always, 211 can connect you with a variety of resources; you can reach them by dialing 211, texting your postal code to 898-211 or by visiting www.211maine.org. And if I can help you, please feel free to contact me by email at [email protected] or on my cell phone at (207) 200-6224. You can also find some useful winter resources that my office has compiled in one place at www.mainesenate.org/2021-winter-resources.

I am very grateful for our strong community, and for the fact that you trust me to represent you in Augusta. Happy holidays to you and your family, and all the best for a safe and happy New Year.