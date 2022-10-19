Great Fish nets over $5 million for local nonprofits





The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded more than $5 million to 70 Flathead Valley nonprofits at the Great Fish Awards celebration Monday night. The total amount awarded included $4,254,259 donated by 2,730 donors over the six-week Great Fish Community Challenge, plus $808,405 from the Great Fish Match Fund.

The Great Fish Match is made possible by the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Circle of Giving and those who donated to the Match Fund during the challenge. This year’s matching percentage was the highest in Challenge history, at 59% on the first $20,000 raised by each nonprofit, resulting in a maximum matching grant of $11,800 per organization . The Whitefish Community Foundation also awarded $17,450 in incentive grants throughout the challenge, bringing the grand total awarded through this year’s Great Fish Community Challenge to $5,080,113, a 21% increase from compared to last year.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of everyone who contributed to this year’s challenge and supported the essential work of our local nonprofits,” said Linda Engh-Grady, President and CEO of the Whitefish. Community Foundation. “The Great Fish Community Challenge has become a much-needed and effective platform to help local nonprofits raise funds and awareness.”

The Great Fish Community Challenge is a charitable giving campaign that offers donors the opportunity to give to multiple organizations in one transaction. The Whitefish Community Foundation organizes and administers the challenge free of charge to eligible nonprofits. The estimated cost of this year’s challenge was approximately $309,559, a value of over $4,400 for each participating nonprofit. Since 2015, the Great Fish Community Challenge has raised over $22 million for over 85 Flathead Valley charities.

In addition to the $5 million handed out at the Great Fish Awards event, the Whitefish Community Foundation on Monday presented numerous special awards, including the $7,500 Great Fish Award given annually to an organization that demonstrates a exceptional leadership and dedication to advancing its mission and impacting critical needs in local communities. Flathead Warming Center has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Great Fish Award for the organization’s work to save lives, connect resources and encourage dignity through low-barrier access to a warm, safe place for children. people in need.

For more information about the Whitefish Community Foundation, visit whitefishcommunityfoundation.org.