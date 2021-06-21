Groupe Angeion receives the prestigious “Great Place To Work®” certification | state

PHILADELPHIA CREAM, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Angeion Group, the leading provider of innovative claims administration and legal advice services, today announced that it has been certified ™ by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Angeion.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on corporate culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to generate peak revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“The Great Place to Work ™ certification is not something that comes easily – it takes an ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “This is the only official recognition determined by real-time employee reporting on their corporate culture. Achieving this designation means Angelion Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified ™ because we see our people as our greatest asset,” said Steven Weisbrot, Esq., president and chief innovation officer. “We strive to make our employees a top priority every day, advancing a culture of teamwork and innovation that sets Angeion apart. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to help Angeion achieve this incredible recognition. “

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a good boss in a great certified workplace. Additionally, employees in certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance of being promoted.

Angeion Group is a leading provider of comprehensive claims management and legal advice services for class actions, mass tort and bankruptcy administration. Drawing on world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert advice, Angeion provides the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, ensure accountability, and give lawyers and courts peace of mind. For more information, visit www.angeiongroup.com.

The Great Place to Work® certification is the most definitive “employer of choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. This is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their experience in the workplace, especially how consistently they experience a workplace of great trust.

