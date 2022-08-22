Guide to Philadelphia neighborhood newspapers and hyperlocal news sites

Across the country, local newspapers have taken a hit over the past two decades. But some of Philadelphia’s hyperlocal news outlets survived — and some newcomers even thrived.

If you’re looking for a smart take on Philadelphia news, Billy Penn is obviously your go-to. But what about a place to keep up with daily happenings in your neighborhood, like the ins and outs of zoning applications, new sports leagues, or the latest news on what’s opening on the street?

Here’s a guide to some of the best neighborhood media in town and how to get involved in community coverage.

Geographical area: Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Tioga Street and 6th Street to Aramingo Avenue

Neighborhoods: Kensington, Norris Square, Fairhill, Harrowgate and Port Richmond

How to get it: Printed copies of Kensington Voice can be found in newspaper boxes at these locations. Community organizations can also request printed copies to be delivered free of charge each month, using this form.

Who is behind? Kensington Voice was born out of Temple University in 2018, thanks to the work of student journalists and organizers. In 2021 it left the jurisdiction of Temple and became a non-profit newsroom with sponsorship from the Federation of Neighborhood Centers. He also receives funding from a handful of other sources, including the Lenfest Institute and Resolve Philadelphia (both of which also funded Billy Penn).

Twitter: @kensingtonvoice

Facebook: kensington voice

Instagram: @kensingtonvoice

Publisher contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: Schuylkill River to 52nd Street and Lancaster Avenue to Woodland Avenue

Neighborhoods: Spruce Hill, Cedar Park, University City, Powelton Village, Garden Court, Squirrel Hill, Walnut Hill, Cobbs Creek and others

How to get it: Subscribe to a daily e-mail news digest here

Who is behind? West Philly Local was founded in 2010 by married couple Mike Lyons and Julija Kulneva, who continue to run the site. Lyons is a longtime reporter, most recently for the AP in Eastern Europe, and a Temple elder who returned to Philadelphia. Kulneva previously worked for The Baltic Times, an English-language Eastern European newspaper, before moving to Philadelphia.

Twitter: @WestPhillyLocal

Facebook: westphillylocal

Instagram: @westphillylocal

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: Northeast and Far Northeast Philadelphia

Neighborhoods: Holmesburg, Pennypack Park, Lexington Park, Morrell Park, Academy Gardens, Bells Corner, Castor Gardens, Burholme, Lawndale, Fox Chase, Bustleton, Krewstown, Somerton, Torresdale, Mayfair, Tacony, Parkwood, Normandy, Crestmont Farms

How to get it: Northeast Times prints every Wednesday and travels to homes in the coverage area. It is also distributed at a number of collection points in the northeast. You can also find digital copies at northtimes.com.

Who is behind? The editor is Tom Waring and the sportswriter is Joe Mason. The paper, founded in 1934, is a publication of Newspaper Media Group, which is headquartered in New Jersey and owns other hyperlocal pubs including The Bensalem Times, The Cherry Hill Sun and South Philly Review.

Twitter: @NETTimesOfficial

Facebook: NETimesOfficial

Instagram: @northeasttimes

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: South Philadelphia

Neighborhoods: Point Breeze, Grays Ferry, Bella Vista, Queen Village, Girard Estates, Packer Park, Pennsport, Passyunk and other South Philly neighborhoods

How to get it: South Philly Review prints Wednesdays and delivers to homes in the following postcodes: 19145, 19146, 19147, 19148. If you haven’t received yours by 6 p.m. Wednesday, call Traffic at 856-663-9588. You can also find digital copies at southphillyreview.com.

Who is behind? Founded in 1947, the community newspaper is now a publication of Newspaper Media Group, the same owner as the Northeast Times.

Twitter: @SoPhReview

Facebook: reviewdusouthphilly

Instagram: @southphillyreview

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: South Philadelphia

Neighborhoods: East Passyunk and other neighborhoods south of South Street

How to get it: You can subscribe to the email newsletter on the homepage of Passyunk Post

Who is behind? Founded in 2012 as a “little hobby blog,” Passyunk Post is now published by Joseph F. Marino as of 2018, though the stories are a group effort by neighborhood reporters, editors, and contributors . Marino, who has lived his entire life in East Passyunk, is also involved with the East Passyunk Crossing Civic, the South Philly Food Co-op and the East Passyunk Community Center.

Twitter: @PassyunkPost

Facebook: PassyunkPost

Instagram: @PassyunkPost

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Coverage area: Germantown

Neighborhoods: germantown

How to get it: Subscribe to the email newsletter on the infohub website. (Look for the large green box at the top.)

Who is behind? The Germantown Information Center was launched through a collaboration between a community advisory group, researchers and student journalists from Temple University and Jefferson University, community outreach specialists, volunteers and partners media. It grew out of a study conducted in 2017 and 2018, which identified concerns about coverage of Germantown in existing local media. Its current team includes journalist Rasheed Ajamu and community organizer Maleka Fruean.

Twitter: @gtowninfohub

Facebook: germantowninfohub

Instagram: @gtown_infohub

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: Northwest Philadelphia

Neighborhoods: East Falls, Germantown

How to get it: You can sign up for e-mail online, in the section on the right side of the page that says “newsletter”. You can also find printed copies at locations on this map.

Who is behind? Founded in 2014, The Local is a program of CultureWorks Greater Philadelphia. He is also a partner of WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange (NICE). The founders and editors are Steve and Carolyn Fillmore, and the Germantown editor is Sandy Smith.

Twitter: @EastFallsLocal

Facebook: ReviveLocalPaper

Instagram: @revivelocalpaper

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: Northwest Philadelphia

Neighborhoods: East Falls

How to get it: The monthly newspaper does not appear to have social media, but it does ship to all East Falls residential addresses (approximately 6,000 households). It is also available at various businesses in the area, as well as the Falls of Schuylkill Library, SEPTA stations, and Jefferson University.

Who is behind? Founded in 2018, the newspaper is affiliated with the East Falls Community Council. Its co-editors are Bill Epstein and John Gillespie, and it is printed by Chestnut Hill Local.

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: Northwest Philly and East Montco

Neighborhoods: Chestnut Hill and Mount Airy; Wyndmoor, Flourtown and Erdenheim in Montgomery County

How to get it: You can choose from various print and digital subscription options here.

Who is behind? Owned by the Chestnut Hill Community Association, this local newspaper was established in 1958. The newsroom is led by editor Carla Robinson, associate editor Kristin E. Holmes, editor Len Lear and reporter Tom Beck . (Robinson, Holmes and Beck are all relatively new to the paper, which has been trying to be more news-oriented in recent months, according to Beck.)

Twitter: @LeCHLocal

Facebook: ChestnutHillLocal

Instagram: @chestnuthilllocal

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: Northwest Philadelphia

Neighborhoods: Cedarbrook, Mount Airy, West Oak Lane, Germantown, Fern Rock, Ogontz

How to get it: You can subscribe to Uptown Standard email newsletters on the newspaper’s website. (Look for the “Enter your email” box on the right.) The paper has a print run of 20,000 and can be found at various locations for pickup in postcodes 19150, 19138, 19141, 19119 and 19144. Contact the email above for a full list of locations.

Who is behind? Founded in 2020, the Uptown Standard aims to serve African American communities in Northwest Philadelphia. It became a partner of WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange (NICE) in 2021. James Williams is its editor.

Twitter: @standarduptown

Facebook: phillyuptownstandard

Instagram: @uptownstandard

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: west philadelphia

Neighborhoods: Park side

How to get it: You can subscribe to the free email newsletter on the Parkside Journal website. (Look for the blue bar on the left side.) You can also access PDF editions here.

Who is behind? Founder, Editor, and Publisher is Community Resident Michael Burch and Co-Editor is Juanita Alexander.

Facebook: parksidejournal

Instagram: @parksidejournal_

Press room contact details: [email protected]

Geographical area: Southwest Philly

Neighborhoods: Kingsessing, Elmwood, Paschall, Eastwick

How to get it: The newspaper is published biweekly and 6,000 copies are distributed throughout Southwest Philadelphia. You can also subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter here.

Who is behind? Joseph and Lillian Bartash began publishing the community newspaper in 1945. In 2005, the Southwest Community Development Corp. partnered with them to help get the post published. He continued to publish after the death of Joseph and Lillian Bartash in 2007.

Twitter: @SW_globetimes

Facebook: SWGlobeTimes

Instagram: @southwestglobe

Press room contact details: [email protected]